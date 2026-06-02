Sayvant Launches Autonomous Patient Chart Analysis for Emergency and Hospital Medicine

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Sayvant Reflect™ analyzes every patient chart and finds the documentation gaps that negatively impact care quality, patient outcomes, and reimbursement.

We built Sayvant Reflect so that clinical leadership can ensure that decision making at the bedside is truly legible to downstream partners in revenue cycle, quality, and patient safety,” — Justin Mardjuki, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayvant, the ambient clinical documentation platform built by and for acute care physicians, today announced the launch of Sayvant Reflect, an autonomous patient chart analysis solution. The announcement comes as physician groups and hospital systems face rising claim denial rates, compressed margins, and increased scrutiny on documentation quality. Sayvant Reflect allows acute care groups to identify documentation gaps across clinical quality and RCM defensibility, and deliver prescriptive feedback to every clinician.

Today's documentation improvement infrastructure is retrospective, disjointed, manual, and costly. Hospital case management and clinical documentation integrity (CDI) can only address issues related to diagnosis capture and level of admission, revenue cycle management (RCM) coders are limited to denials management, and peer-to-peer coaching covers less than 1% of total encounters per year. None of those workflows connect, and none produce real-time feedback at the level of the individual clinician.

"Documentation is the least optimized asset in acute care,” said Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant. "We built Sayvant Reflect so that clinical leadership can ensure that decision making at the bedside is truly legible to downstream partners in revenue cycle, quality, and patient safety. By providing clinical leadership with the tools to drive behavior change in real time, we can align clinical reasoning with financial outcomes.”

What Sayvant Reflect Analyzes:

Sayvant Reflect scores every chart across clinical quality and revenue cycle alignment using the Sayvant Quality System (SQS), a physician-validated quality scoring engine validated across more than one million acute care encounters at more than 100 sites. Analysis is conducted autonomously, and flags potential improvement opportunities in diagnosis specificity, plan defensibility, and adherence to care guidelines. The solution is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type II certified.

"As former Vice Chair of Quality at my site, this is the solution I wish I had,” said Andrew Napier MD FAAEM, Co-Founder and Head of Clinical AI at Sayvant. “The same quality engine we use to validate every Sayvant-generated note can now flag documentation gaps and improvement opportunities on charts that clinicians are already writing. Any group can apply those same standards to their existing documentation, at a cost and coverage level that manual auditing cannot match."

Early Results:

‣ At a Level 2 Trauma Center, Sayvant Reflect identified systemic underidentification of critical care provided by Advanced Practice Providers (APPs), resulting in a 40% improvement in critical care charge capture.

‣ At a freestanding emergency department (FSED), Sayvant Reflect found that 20% of encounters involving chest pain, dizziness, and back pain did not adequately rule out high-risk differential diagnoses, surfacing a group-wide quality and risk gap that was previously unsurfaced.

‣ In a review of cases that went to suit, Sayvant Reflect identified common gaps in documented medical decision making. After prescriptive changes were applied, a panel of physician medical malpractice experts rated defensibility 16 percentage points higher on a 0-to-100 scale.

Availability:

Sayvant Reflect is available now. Physician groups interested in assessing their current documentation can start with a one-time benchmark audit on 1,000 historical encounters. To learn more or request a benchmark, visit Sayvant.com.



About Sayvant:

Sayvant is the ambient documentation platform built by acute care physicians. It generates defensible notes and delivers real-time clinical and quality safeguards, helping clinicians spend less time documenting and more time focused on patient care. Health systems and physician groups use Sayvant to strengthen documentation integrity, improve charge capture, and support more consistent, high-quality care. Learn more at Sayvant.com

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