Spark Cooperative launches GO Reserve, a new platform designed to maximize ancillary revenue for resorts

GO Reserve transforms resort guest engagement into measurable ancillary revenue through integrated booking, payments, and inventory management.

GO Reserve unifies our activities calendar and experience bookings into one seamless digital platform, making it easy for guests to discover, reserve, and attend complimentary and paid experiences” — Sarah Crisafulli, Islamorada Resort Collection

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Cooperative today expanded its GO by Spark communications platform with the launch of GO Reserve, a new ancillary revenue set of features designed specifically for resorts to increase TRevPAR (Total Revenue per Available Room) by making amenities, experiences, and services instantly bookable before arrival and throughout the guest stay.GO Reserve transforms resort websites and guest-facing digital touchpoints into booking engines that allow guests to discover and reserve experiences pre-arrival and on-property—capturing revenue earlier, reducing cancellations, and increasing overall guest spend.“After years of helping hospitality marketers and operators better communicate experiences and offers to guests via GO Communications, our resort customers told us they wanted to take the next step,” said Ronnie Farzad, Principal of Spark Cooperative. “They loved how GO increased awareness and engagement across the guest journey, but they wanted to turn that awareness into direct revenue without another subscription. GO Reserve was built to do exactly that.”GO by Spark is already trusted by hospitality brands including Evermore Orlando Resort, Grand Hotel Mackinac Island, Conrad Orlando, JW Marriott Turnberry Miami, and Islamorada Resort Collection, where the platform helps properties engage guests across mobile, web, digital screens, in-room TV, and print.Additionally, GO Reserve enables resorts to sell and manage a wide variety of ancillary revenue streams, including luxury cabanas and daybeds, dining experiences, fitness classes, watersports rentals, tours, holiday events, and more. The platform also includes integrated inventory and pricing management, secure payments powered by Stripe, automated tax handling, split payouts for third-party operators, and enterprise flexibility for multi-property resort groups.GO Reserve is presently live across three Davidson Hospitality Group properties within the Islamorada Resort Collection in the Florida Keys: Three Waters Resort & Marina, a Tribute Resort, Islamorada; Amara Cay Resort; and La Siesta Resort & Villas.“GO Reserve unifies our activities calendar and experience bookings into one seamless digital platform, making it easy for guests to discover, reserve, and attend both complimentary and paid experiences,” said Sarah Crisafulli, Complex Director of Marketing, Islamorada Resort Collection.GO Reserve works as a standalone platform or alongside GO Communications, the company’s omnichannel communication suite that powers mobile guest guides, digital signage, in-room TV, web calendars, and printed collateral from one centralized content management system. Together, the two products create a seamless path from guest awareness to booking conversion, enabling resorts to guide guests to experiences at the moment of interest and capture revenue earlier in the guest journey.“The biggest source of lost revenue in hospitality isn’t lack of demand—it’s lack of direction,” added Farzad. “GO by Spark now guides resort guests from early on in their journeys”To learn more about GO Reserve, visit https://labs.sparkcooperative.com/resort or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.###About Spark Cooperative:Spark Cooperative is a hospitality technology and solutions company that helps resorts, hotels, and cruise lines improve the guest experience while maximizing ancillary revenue. Through its two core products—GO Communications and GO Reserve—the company enables hospitality marketers and operators to communicate with guests across every channel and convert guest intent into measurable revenue.

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