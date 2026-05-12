ASAIO 2026 Annual Conference Dr. Karen May-Newman

Dr. Karen May-Newman to Receive ASAIO Pushpa and Kewal Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award in the Development of Therapies for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Disease

I am deeply honored to be selected for this award by ASAIO, whose community welcomed and supported me for over 20 years in a richly rewarding career in mechanical circulatory support” — Dr. Karen May-Newman

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs ( ASAIO ) is proud to announce that Karen May-Newman, PhD, will receive the 2026 Pushpa and Kewal Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award in the Development of Therapies for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases. The award will be presented at the ASAIO Annual Conference , taking place June 17–20 in Fort Lauderdale.Dr. May-Newman is widely recognized for her pioneering contributions to the field of mechanical circulatory support, particularly in biomechanics as applied to valvular and ventricular remodeling. Her work has significantly advanced the understanding of how device-based therapies interact with human physiology, helping to improve outcomes for patients with heart failure.“I am deeply honored to be selected for this award by ASAIO, whose community welcomed and supported me for over 20 years in a richly rewarding career in mechanical circulatory support,” said Dr. May-Newman. “Past President Walter Dembitsky introduced me to this community, which includes so many luminaries I now consider mentors and friends. ASAIO has provided a home for interdisciplinary collaboration to advance technologies and treatments for heart failure.”Pramod Bonde, Past President of ASAIO, praised her impact: “Dr. Karen May-Newman has played a leading role in advancing the mechanical circulatory support field, especially in understanding how device support influences valve biomechanics and remodeling. She is a role model for engineers, physicians, innovators, and entrepreneurs alike. The Bonde family is proud to recognize her vast contributions with this lifetime achievement award.”With a background in valvular tissue mechanics, Dr. May-Newman has been at the forefront of exploring the complex interplay between left ventricular assist devices and human physiology. Her work highlights how device-driven changes influence outcomes such as thrombosis and reverse remodeling, emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration.ASAIO celebrates Dr. May-Newman’s enduring legacy and her commitment to advancing life-saving therapies through innovation, research, and collaboration.

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