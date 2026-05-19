Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa Names Tarif “TC” Chowdhury as Chief Executive Officer

Tarif “TC” Chowdhury, CEO Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa

TC’s leadership and results-driven approach make him an outstanding leader for our hospital.” — Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa today announced Tarif “TC” Chowdhury as Chief Executive Officer. Chowdhury brings extensive experience in inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute care, and multi-site healthcare leadership, with a strong track record of driving operational performance, improving patient outcomes, and leading high-performing teams.

As CEO, Chowdhury oversees all clinical, operational, and strategic initiatives for the hospital. He is focused on advancing quality care, expanding access to inpatient rehabilitation services, and supporting continued growth across the organization.

“TC’s leadership and results-driven approach make him an outstanding leader for our hospital,” said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis. “His ability to build engaged teams and deliver measurable improvements in both performance and patient outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to serve the Tampa community.”

Chowdhury also brings valuable multi-site leadership experience, having provided executive oversight for multiple inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. His ability to scale best practices across facilities has supported consistent performance improvements and expanded access to care in the communities he serves.

“I’m honored to lead Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa and work alongside such a dedicated team,” said Chowdhury. “Inpatient rehabilitation plays a critical role in recovery, and I look forward to continuing to enhance the quality, access, and impact of the care we provide.”

About Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa

Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa is a 3-story 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, joint venture, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 19 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction lead by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. Patients receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.