Linden Botanicals Releases Free Educational E-Book for Lyme Disease Awareness Month

The Essential Guide to Lyme Disease and Herbal Support: A Research-Informed, Compassionate Resource from Linden Botanicals The guide shares Michael Van der Linden’s personal experience with Lyme disease over a 4-year period and the lessons that ultimately inspired the creation of Linden Botanicals. The guide includes educational information about botanicals often discussed in integrative wellness communities, including Cryptolepis, Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Andrographis, Astragalus & Cissus quadrangularis.

The Essential Guide to Lyme Disease & Herbal Support offers research-informed insights into Lyme disease, symptoms and complementary herbal wellness strategies.

Lyme disease can be incredibly confusing and isolating for many people. Our goal is to help people better understand the wellness landscape surrounding Lyme disease and supportive herbal traditions.” — Michael Van der Linden, founder of Linden Botanicals

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Lyme Disease Awareness Month, Linden Botanicals has released a free educational e-book titled The Essential Guide to Lyme Disease and Herbal Support: A Research-Informed, Compassionate Resource from Linden Botanicals.Written by Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden, the guide explores the complexities of Lyme disease, including symptom variability, diagnostic challenges, persistent symptom patterns, and the growing interest in complementary herbal support strategies. The e-book is designed to help readers better understand Lyme disease while encouraging informed conversations with qualified healthcare professionals.The guide includes educational information about several botanicals frequently discussed in integrative wellness communities, including Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Andrographis paniculata, Astragalus membranaceus, and Cissus quadrangularis. The e-book also examines lifestyle foundations that may support overall wellness during prolonged immune stress, including sleep, hydration, nutrition, stress management, and gentle movement.“Lyme disease can be incredibly confusing and isolating for many people,” said Michael Van der Linden, founder of Linden Botanicals. “It's important for people to realize there are no miracle cures. We created this guide to provide grounded, compassionate education rooted in both lived experience and scientific curiosity. Our goal is to help people better understand the broader wellness landscape surrounding Lyme disease and supportive herbal traditions.”Lyme disease, most commonly associated with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, is transmitted through infected tick bites and can affect multiple body systems. Early symptoms may resemble the flu, while later-stage or persistent symptoms can include fatigue, joint pain, sleep disruption, cognitive difficulties, and neurological complaints. Because symptoms vary widely and the characteristic bullseye rash is not always present, Lyme disease can sometimes be difficult to recognize and diagnose.The new e-book addresses topics including:* Early and late-stage Lyme symptom patterns* The “bullseye rash” and why it is sometimes absent* Persistent symptom discussions and PTLDS* Immune resilience and inflammation balance* Detox pathways and oxidative stress* Research-informed perspectives on herbal wellness support* Frequently asked questions about Lyme disease and botanical supportThe guide also shares Van der Linden’s personal experience with Lyme disease over a four-year period and the lessons that ultimately inspired the creation of Linden Botanicals The e-book is available as a free download through the Linden Botanicals website For more information or to download The Essential Guide to Lyme Disease and Herbal Support, visit Linden Botanicals Lyme Disease Resources

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