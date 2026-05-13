Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Headed to Overland Park, Kansas this Summer

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its newest location in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Fast Casual Store Will Feature a Menu Made from All Natural Ingredients

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its newest location in Overland Park, Kansas. Located at 6445 W 135th Street, just outside the popular Corbin Park shopping mall, Toastique is expected to open this summer. It will feature an expansive selection of healthy bowls and handhelds, all made in-house from premium ingredients and no artificial additives.Open daily from 7am to 5pm, Toastique - Overland Park will offer a setting that’s ideal for breakfast, brunch and lunch, whether dining solo, picking up a bite during the workday or meeting with friends. The modern cafe is beloved for its line of artistic toasts including Avocado Smash, Smoked Salmon and PB Crunch, which provide a satisfying and nutritious dish. Handheld smoothies are also a customer favorite, available in vibrant flavors like Green Machine, Superfruit and Blue Mystique. Handcrafted bowls like the Acai Smoothie Bowl and PB&B Bowl, along with cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and an espresso bar round out the menu.Founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, Toastique has since grown to over 60 locations across the nation. The brand encompasses the key pillars of quality, accessibility, sustainability, and community. Each store is designed to provide a space where healthy eating and connection come together. The Overland Park location will mark Toastique’s second in the state of Kansas behind Wichita.“Kansas City has always been home to me. I grew up in the area and have seen the Overland Park community mature and grow over the years, which made bringing Toastique here feel like a natural fit,” said Jonathan Willis, owner. “I’ve supported local businesses throughout the Overland Park and Leawood communities for many years, and I’m excited to now become part of the area in a new way through this store.”Toastique - Overland Park will be open daily from 7am-5pm and feature an all-day menu. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/overland-park . Follow along for store updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiqueoverlandpark About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

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