Dr. Gus Rosenberg to Receive ASAIO Kamal and Narayan Bonde Lifetime Achievement Award in Artificial Organs Development

ASAIO 2026 Annual Conference Gerson "Gus" Rosenberg

I am incredibly honored to receive the award,” said Dr. Rosenberg. “What a wonderful surprise.” — Dr. Rosenberg

BEVERLY, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs ( ASAIO ) is proud to announce that Dr. Gus Rosenberg will receive the ASAIO Kamal and Narayan Bonde Lifetime Achievement Award in Artificial Organs Development during the ASAIO Annual Conference 2026, taking place June 17–20 at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.“I am incredibly honored to receive the award,” said Dr. Rosenberg. “What a wonderful surprise.”ASAIO Past-President, Dr. Pramod Bonde said “We are delighted that this year’s lifetime achievement award felicitates Dr. Gus Rosenberg, a pioneer in mechanical circulatory support, whose innovation saw first clinical use in humans as an external paracorporeal assist device for bridging to transplant. His subsequent contributions include total artificial hearts which were clinically tested and showed the safety of totally implantable systems with transcutaneous power supply.”Dr. Rosenberg’s career has spanned more than five decades of innovation, leadership, and service in the field of artificial organs. He earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and joined the faculty of Penn State Hershey Medical Center College of Medicine in 1975.In 1991, Dr. Rosenberg became Chief of the Division of Artificial Organs, leading the division until his retirement in 2023. He played a central role in the development of groundbreaking circulatory support technologies, including the Penn State/Arrow LionHeart fully implantable left ventricular assist device, the world’s first fully implantable LVAD, first implanted in a patient in 1999. He also helped lead development of the Penn State fully implantable electric total artificial heart, the first fully implantable TAH system in the world.Dr. Rosenberg has authored more than 300 manuscripts and abstracts, 50 book chapters, and has remained continuously funded by the NIH, industry, and other agencies throughout his career. He first attended an ASAIO meeting in 1978 and subsequently became an active member. He has since served the society in numerous leadership roles, including President.The Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals whose careers have had a profound and lasting impact on the field. Dr. Rosenberg’s leadership and commitment to advancing patient care make him a truly deserving recipient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.