VoxCell BioInnovation Advances Future of Drug Development on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Voxcell on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Dr. Karolina Valente & CCO Graham Craig Spotlight 3D Bioprinting Innovation in Exclusive Segment Airing on Bloomberg Television (Sponsored Programming)

VoxCell represents the next frontier in biomedical innovation. Their work has the potential to fundamentally change how we develop and deliver life-saving therapies. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoxCell BioInnovation, a biotechnology company pioneering 3D bioprinted human tissue models for drug development, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, Dr. Karolina Valente, CEO, CSO & Co-Founder, is joined by Chief Commercial Officer Graham Craig to discuss how VoxCell is transforming preclinical research with human-relevant tissue models. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30pm CST/8:30pm PST.Founded in 2020, VoxCell was born from Dr. Valente’s research in cancer biology , where she encountered the limitations of traditional models and the challenges of accessing viable human tissue samples. Driven by both scientific necessity and personal experience—having witnessed the impact of cancer within her own family—she set out to develop a more accurate way to study human biology in the lab. The result is VoxCell’s proprietary 3D bioprinting technology, capable of producing human tissues with micron-scale precision.At the core of VoxCell’s innovation is its “vascular-first” approach—engineering complex microvascular networks that replicate the smallest blood vessels where critical biological interactions occur. These capillary-level systems enable pharmaceutical and biotech companies to better understand how drugs behave in human tissue, including how they are delivered, how effective they are, and whether they produce toxic side effects.The need for this innovation is urgent. Today, more than 90% of drugs that are deemed safe in animal models ultimately fail in human clinical trials, contributing to development timelines of over a decade and costs exceeding $1 billion per successful drug. VoxCell addresses this challenge by providing more predictive, human-relevant insights earlier in the development process—helping researchers make better decisions, reduce late-stage failures, and accelerate the path to effective treatments.During the Inside Business Today interview, Valente and Craig highlight how VoxCell integrates seamlessly into existing preclinical workflows, complementing rather than replacing current methods. By enabling more accurate go/no-go decisions earlier, VoxCell helps pharmaceutical and contract research organizations reduce risk while improving outcomes for patients.The segment also explores the broader industry shift toward non-animal testing methods, fueled by regulatory momentum and scientific advancement. VoxCell is at the forefront of this movement, working with pharmaceutical companies and CRO partners to advance more ethical, efficient, and human-centered approaches to drug development.“VoxCell represents the next frontier in biomedical innovation,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their work has the potential to fundamentally change how we develop and deliver life-saving therapies.”“We’re excited to feature VoxCell on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Dr. Valente’s vision and the team’s groundbreaking technology are helping solve one of the biggest challenges in healthcare—bringing better, safer drugs to patients faster.”With a growing team, a 12,000-square-foot lab and office space, and over $10 million raised to date, VoxCell continues to scale its impact across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries as it prepares for its next phase of growth.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30pm CST/8:30pm PST to learn how VoxCell is redefining preclinical drug development through human-relevant science and cutting-edge innovation.To learn more, visit https://www.voxcell.com About VoxCell BioInnovationVoxCell BioInnovation is a biotechnology company dedicated to setting the gold standard for human tissue models in preclinical drug development. Using proprietary 3D bioprinting technology, VoxCell creates complex, vascularized human tissues that provide more accurate insights into human biology, helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies improve decision-making, reduce reliance on animal testing, and accelerate the development of effective therapies. Learn more at https://www.voxcell.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.