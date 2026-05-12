Adán Medrano Revives Ancient Mesquite Culinary Traditions in National Tour for 'The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook'

"The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook" publlished by Texas Tech University Press Mesquite Pods used for making "Mesquite Agua Fresca"

Chef Adán Medrano tours the U.S. with his new cookbook, demonstrating traditional mesquite agua fresca and exploring Texas Mexican food history.

Mesquite is our precious, although long-ago forgotten, culinary heritage” — Food Author, Adán Medrano

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef and food author Adán Medrano has been touring the United States following the release of his latest book, The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook, presenting cooking demonstrations focused on the culinary history of mesquite and its role in the food traditions of Texas and Northeastern Mexico.

During appearances at the Tucson Festival of Books, Witte Museum, and the Benson Latin American Collection at The University of Texas at Austin, Medrano demonstrated how to prepare mesquite agua fresca, a beverage made from mesquite pods that he says reflects one of the oldest culinary traditions in the region.

The demonstrations included preparation of the drink using mesquite pods, discussion of the ingredient’s historical significance, and tastings for attendees. Medrano described mesquite as a foundational food source for Indigenous communities and later populations in the borderlands of Texas and Mexico.

“Mesquite is our precious, although long-ago forgotten, culinary heritage,” Medrano writes in the cookbook. “For millennia, before the arrival of corn from down south, it was mesquite that was central to our survival and to our culture. Even after corn arrived in Texas and Northeastern Mexico around 700 CE, mesquite continued to be the only dependable source of nutrition and culinary enjoyment.”

The book traces the historical role of mesquite in regional diets and examines how plant-based cooking traditions developed in Texas Mexican communities over centuries.

“In fact, mesquite is so central to our history and survival that we have been called ‘la gente del mezquite’ (people of the mesquite),” Medrano writes, citing researcher and author Carlos Manuel Valdés.

According to the book, mesquite agua fresca is rooted in food preparation practices that predate European colonization. Medrano references the writings of Spanish explorer Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca, who documented Indigenous methods of crushing mesquite pods in wooden mortars and in holes dug into the earth.

“This recipe recalls how ancestors, to make this beverage, would crush mesquite pods in wooden mortars, sometimes directly in holes in the earth for added flavor,” Medrano writes, citing Cabeza de Vaca’s 1542 account.

The recipe demonstrated during Medrano’s presentations is included in The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook and is reproduced below.

Mesquite Agua Fresca Recipe

Ingredients (Makes 4 cups)

5 oz. mesquite pods

8 cups water

1–2 Tbs. maple syrup

Method

1. In a large saucepan, heat 8 cups of water until it begins to boil. Add the mesquite beans and boil them until they become soft. This may take up to 45 minutes, depending on how dry the pods are. Up to one-half of the water will evaporate. Allow the pods and water to cool.

2. In a blender, place the cooled mesquite pods along with the water. Add additional water to make 4 cups. Pulse the blender for just a few seconds to slightly crush the pods, breaking them apart to release their sweet juice. The seeds are very hard, so they will remain intact.

3. Strain the crushed mesquite solution through a fine mesh sieve, pressing on the pods to extract as much juice as possible. Discard the pods.

4. Add the maple syrup according to your taste, stirring to dissolve completely. Refrigerate the agua fresca for an hour or longer.

Serve the mesquite agua fresca over ice.

At each event, Medrano discussed the historical role of native plants in Texas Mexican cooking and the preservation of regional culinary traditions. Audience members sampled the beverage following the demonstrations and discussed methods for locating and preparing mesquite pods.

The cookbook combines recipes with historical essays documenting the development of Texas Mexican food traditions and the role of Indigenous ingredients in borderlands cuisine.

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