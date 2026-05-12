David Ryan Salon Establishes Flower Mound as North Texas Hair Extension Destination

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Cross Timbers Road location distinguishes extension services through engineering-based placement methods and gram-level color matching.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ryan Salon has positioned its Flower Mound location as North Texas' destination for high-end hair extensions, drawing clients from across the Dallas-Fort Worth corridor to its Cross Timbers Road facility. The salon's extension program differentiates itself through a methodology that treats placement as a technical discipline rather than a cosmetic add-on, with each installation engineered around the client's natural growth patterns, scalp anatomy, and daily styling routine.The Flower Mound salon offers four primary extension systems: hand-tied wefts, tape-in installations, bonded keratin strands, and halo applications. Each method uses premium Remy and virgin human hair selected for cuticle alignment, ensuring the extensions move, reflect light, and hold color consistently with the wearer's natural hair. Specialists at the location have completed manufacturer certification programs across multiple extension brands, allowing recommendations to be matched to the client rather than to inventory.What separates the program from typical extension offerings is the consultation framework. Before any application, stylists conduct a multi-point assessment covering hair density, porosity, breakage history, and scalp condition. Clients pursuing dramatic length changes are evaluated for whether their existing hair can support the proposed weight, and those with compromised hair are routed into a pre-extension strengthening protocol before installation is scheduled. The approach has reduced the traction-related concerns commonly associated with long-term extension wear.The Flower Mound salon also applies the Vish Color Management System to extension color matching, measuring product application down to the gram. For clients whose extensions require periodic toning or root blending, the system creates a documented record that travels with the client across appointments, eliminating the guesswork that often produces inconsistent results between visits."Extension work is closer to architecture than it is to a haircut," said David Ryan, Owner and Master Stylist at David Ryan Salon in Flower Mound, TX . "We're calculating weight distribution across forty or fifty attachment points, mapping placement around how a client parts her hair on a Tuesday morning, and matching color in conditions that mimic both salon lighting and outdoor sun. When a guest walks out, no one should be able to tell where her hair ends and the extensions begin."The salon's Level System matches each client with a stylist whose experience corresponds to the complexity of the requested service, with extension installations typically handled by Level 4 specialists and above. This structure ensures that first-time extension clients receive an experienced practitioner during their initial consultation, when expectations and methodology are established.Demand for the program has drawn clients to the Flower Mound location from Highland Village, Lewisville, Grapevine, Coppell, and Carrollton, with bridal parties, postpartum clients seeking volume restoration, and clients in image-forward professions among the most frequent extension service categories. The Cross Timbers Road facility offers immediate parking adjacent to the salon entrance and operates Tuesday through Saturday, accommodating both weekday appointments and weekend bridal preparation schedules.Hand-tied weft systems require reapplication every six to eight weeks, tape-in installations every six to ten weeks depending on growth rate, and bonded extensions roughly every three to four months. David Ryan Salon builds maintenance schedules into the original consultation so Flower Mound clients understand the long-term commitment before the first installation.David Ryan Salon is a luxury hair salon located at 4151 Cross Timbers Rd Suite 150, in Flower Mound, Texas. Founded by Master Stylist David Ryan, the salon offers precision cutting, dimensional color, hand-tied and bonded extensions, smoothing treatments, and waxing services. The business operates a structured Level System for stylist matching and uses the Vish Color Management System for transparent, gram-level color pricing. The Flower Mound location serves clients throughout Highland Village, Lewisville, Grapevine, Coppell, Carrollton, Argyle, and surrounding Denton County communities.###Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress:4151 Cross Timbers Rd Suite 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028Phone:(972) 691-0022Website: https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-flower-mound-tx/

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