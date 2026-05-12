EMBank’s loan portfolio grew by 21% in 2025, total assets reached EUR 214.7 million

EMBank’s loan portfolio grew by 21% in 2025, total assets reached EUR 214.7 million

Financing is becoming more structured and focused on long-term value creation.” — Sarp Demiray, CEO of European Merchant Bank (EMBank)

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Merchant Bank EMBank ) continued to maintain stable growth in 2025. The bank’s loan portfolio grew by 21% over the year, while gross income increased to EUR 11.08 million. Deposits amounted to EUR 199 million, and the bank’s total assets reached EUR 214.7 million.Compared to 2024, the bank’s loan portfolio increased from EUR 36 million to EUR 44 million, gross income from EUR 10.81 million to EUR 11.08 million, deposits from EUR 197 million to EUR 199 million, and total assets from EUR 211.5 million to EUR 214.7 million.Average loan exposure per local business client increased to EUR 229 thousand, up 74% year-on-year. Commission income per active client grew by 40% year-on-year.Net profit was lower year-on-year, reaching EUR 573 thousand in 2025 compared to EUR 1.06 million in 2024. This was mainly driven by planned investments in business development, technological solutions, and the strengthening of compliance and risk management systems.“Last year was active for businesses in Lithuania – growth remained moderate, yet stable. Small and medium-sized enterprises continued to pursue expansion, while demand for financing became increasingly structured and focused on long-term value creation,” says Sarp Demiray, CEO of European Merchant Bank.According to S. Demiray, the bank consistently invested in technological solutions, compliance systems, and team development in response to evolving market conditions. These investments represent a strategic step to strengthen the bank’s foundations, ensure sustainable growth, and further increase customer trust, as reflected in the stable level of deposits.EMBank Chairman of the Board Ekmel Cilingir emphasizes that growth in today’s banking sector is inseparable from the ability to combine the highest security standards with a seamless customer experience and continuous innovation.“We are consistently investing in technological solutions, process automation, and digitalization to provide our customers with even simpler, faster, and more reliable financial services. At the same time, we continue strengthening our compliance and risk management systems, as this enables us to ensure not only the highest level of security, but also sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our customers,” says E. Cilingir.Going forward, the bank plans to maintain a strong focus on financing small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly companies investing in innovation, process automation, digitalization, and sustainability.EMBank also plans to continue investing heavily in service security by further strengthening its compliance environment, enhancing anti-money-laundering monitoring systems, expanding compliance teams, improving governance standards, and continually developing its internal control framework.About EMBankEuropean Merchant Bank UAB (EMBank) is a Lithuania-based bank licensed by the European Central Bank, serving small and medium-sized enterprises, fintechs, and corporate clients across Europe. The Bank provides business accounts, lending, payments and Banking as a Service, with a strong focus on supporting business growth and cross-border operations. Headquartered in Vilnius, the Bank combines a technology-driven approach with prudent risk management to deliver secure and efficient financial services.

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