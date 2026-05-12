University of California Selects Hays as Managed Service Provider to Strengthen Systemwide Workforce Management

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of California Selects Hays as Managed Service Provider to Strengthen Systemwide Workforce ManagementThe University of California (UC) is pleased to announce the selection of Hays as a systemwide Managed Service Provider (MSP) following a competitively solicited Request for Proposal (RFP) and comprehensive evaluation of contingent workforce practices.The RFP preparation process and supplier response review identified opportunities to improve consistency, strengthen compliance, and address rate variability across campuses. The selection of Hays enables UC to implement a more coordinated and transparent approach to managing its contingent workforce while maintaining campus-level flexibility.A shared vision for the future of UC’s workforceThrough this partnership, UC expects to improve visibility into workforce data, standardize processes, and control costs. The MSP model introduces vendor-neutral oversight supported by a Vendor Management System (VMS), helping reduce operational risk and improve decision-making across the system.The program is designed to preserve campus autonomy, allowing locations to continue working with preferred suppliers while benefiting from enterprise-wide governance and benchmarking. Implementation begins in May of 2026 with a pilot at UC Berkeley, with UC Merced and UC Santa Cruz campuses to follow.Paul Williams, UC Associate Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, commented:“Our goal is to bring greater consistency, transparency, and accountability to how we manage contingent labor across the UC system. This partnership provides a structured framework that supports better data visibility, strengthens compliance, and enables campuses to make more informed workforce decisions while maintaining the flexibility they need to operate effectively.”Supporting a complex, world-class institutionUniversities rely on public-private collaborations to take innovation to the next level. As the second-largest employer in the State of California, managing a contingent workforce at this scale requires rigorous compliance, cost control, and transparency while still preserving the unique operational needs of each campus.Aaron Wolfson, VP of MSP Customer Growth, commented:“We’re excited to have been selected as the official MSP for the University of California and look forward to bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation. This initiative aims to transform how UC engages its contingent workforce, centralize processes, ensure compliance, and unlock access to diverse, high-quality talent while delivering measurable cost savings and operational excellence.”###About the University of CaliforniaThe University of California is a world-class public research university system with 10 campuses, six medical centers, three national laboratories, and a statewide agriculture and natural resources program. Learn more at www.universityofcalifornia.edu About HaysAs a global leader in Total Workforce Management, Hays provides services including Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Programs (MSP), Direct Sourcing, Statement of Work (SOW), Vendor Management System (VMS) technology, and Contractor Management designed to improve efficiency, compliance, visibility, and access to high quality talent. Learn more at: https://www.hays.com/ For more information, please contact:UC Systemwide Procurement | UC Office of the PresidentWebsite: UC Systemwide ProcurementEmail: Bara Waters | Sr. Officer, CommunicationsMedia Contact:Website: UC Strategic and Critical CommunicationsEmail: media@ucop.edu

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