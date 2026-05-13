Gentle Procedures Bring World-Leading Circumcision and Vasectomy Care to the UK

A family arrives for a consultation at Gentle Procedures UK's flagship Birmingham clinic, where circumcision and vasectomy services are delivered using the world-recognised Pollock Technique™ Gentle Procedures Logo

Gentle Procedures launches UK circumcision & vasectomy clinics in Birmingham, bringing the Pollock Technique™ and world-class men's health care to patients.

At Gentle Procedures UK, every decision starts with patient safety and experience. We are proud to offer families and men a modern, trusted service designed around expertise, compassion, and outcomes.” — Emma Fitzsimmons, CEO

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures, a globally trusted name in men's health and minimally invasive surgical care, has officially launched in the United Kingdom, bringing its renowned circumcision and vasectomy services, including the world-recognised Pollock Technique™, to patients across the country.



The introduction of Gentle Procedures UK expands access to specialist minor surgical services delivered in modern, regulated clinical environments. The organisation operates centres across Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe and is known internationally for delivering safe, precise, and efficient procedures.



Setting a New Benchmark for Patient-Centred Surgical Care

Gentle Procedures UK introduces a model built around comfort, confidence, and clinical excellence. Services are available for infants, boys, teens, and adult men, ensuring individuals and families have access to specialist care at every stage of life.



Each clinic follows proprietary surgical and aftercare protocols centred on:

● Local anaesthesia techniques designed to maximise patient comfort

● Dedicated aftercare support for every patient

● Private, purpose-built clinic environments

● No-scalpel, No-needle vasectomy procedures

● Efficient appointments and minimal recovery time



Patients benefit from a smooth, well-supported healthcare journey from consultation to recovery guided by experienced medical teams trained exclusively in the Pollock Technique™.



Aligned With Rising Demand for High-Standards in Men's Health

The launch comes at a time when patients increasingly seek professionally regulated, reliable alternatives to traditional minor surgical options. Government initiatives continue to spotlight quality, safety, and higher clinical standards across community healthcare, and Gentle Procedures is stepping in with a proven, world-class approach.



A Modern Facility for Modern Healthcare Needs

Our flagship clinic is now open in Birmingham, establishing our new Centre of Excellence and marking the first of several clinics set to launch over the coming year. Every centre promises:

● Personalised consultations

● Modern private clinic facilities

● Evidence-based surgical techniques

● Dedicated aftercare and rapid-response patient support



About Gentle Procedures UK

Gentle Procedures is a global clinical network specialising in advanced circumcision and vasectomy techniques. With centres across multiple continents, the brand is committed to delivering safe, professional, and comfortable care using the Pollock Technique™ backed by research, innovation, and world-class patient support.

Appointments are now available. To reserve your consultation or request further details, please visit www.gentleprocedures.co.uk

How to contact us:

Gentle Procedures UK

📍2040 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park,

Birmingham, West Midlands, B37 7YE

🌐 www.gentleprocedures.co.uk

✉️care@gentleprocedures.co.uk

📞(+44) 0333 444 1450

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