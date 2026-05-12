Carly Sostheim Is Redefining Waterfront Real Estate Along Florida’s Gulf Coast

Panama City’s waterfront is more than a view. It’s a way of life shaped by emerald waters, coastal elegance, and the quiet rhythm of living connected to the Gulf.

One of Northwest Florida’s most recognizable luxury advisors, often dubbed the “Queen of Waterfront Real Estate,” surpasses $100 million in waterfront sales.

Luxury doesn’t have to feel stiff, I think people connect with authenticity. I love what I do, I love this market, and I love helping people find their place on the water.” — Carly Sostheim

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Reverie proudly announces that partner and luxury real estate advisor Carly Sostheim has surpassed more than $100 million in waterfront sales since 2020, solidifying her status as one of the Gulf Coast’s defining names in luxury waterfront real estate.

Known for her bold personality, magnetic social presence, and commanding expertise within the coastal luxury market, Sostheim has become synonymous with premier waterfront representation throughout Northwest Florida. From Gulf-front estates to bayfront retreats and legacy coastal properties, her business has been built around one thing: understanding the lifestyle, emotion, and investment power behind life on the water.

Within the market and across social media, Sostheim has earned a title clients and colleagues alike have embraced: the Queen of Waterfront Real Estate.

Behind the nickname is an impressive track record. Since 2020, Sostheim has generated more than $260 million in overall sales volume, with waterfront transactions representing over $100 million of that business alone, a milestone few agents in the region achieve.

“Waterfront real estate is deeply personal,” said Sostheim. “People are not just buying a property. They’re buying a feeling, a rhythm of life, and often a place where generations of memories will be created. I take that responsibility seriously, and I love helping clients find the property that truly fits how they want to live.”

Earlier this year, Corcoran Reverie announced Sostheim’s expanded role within the company as a strategic investor and partner, recognizing her long-term contribution to the brokerage’s growth, culture, and continued evolution throughout the luxury market.

“Carly has built an extraordinary business by being unapologetically herself while delivering exceptional results at the highest levels,” said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Founder and Owner of Corcoran Reverie. “Her understanding of the waterfront market, combined with her ability to connect with people, has made her one of the most influential and recognizable advisors in Northwest Florida.”

Equal parts market expert and coastal personality, Sostheim has cultivated a following that extends beyond traditional real estate audiences, bringing a fresh and modern energy to luxury real estate marketing while continuing to deliver elite-level results for buyers and sellers alike.

“Luxury doesn’t have to feel stiff,” Sostheim added. “I think people connect with authenticity. I love what I do, I love this market, and I love helping people find their place on the water.”

Sostheim’s success reflects the continued strength of the Gulf Coast luxury market, where waterfront inventory remains among the most sought-after sectors in real estate. Her ability to pair strategic market guidance with an approachable and highly visible personal brand has helped her stand apart in an increasingly competitive space.

As demand for luxury waterfront living continues to evolve, Sostheim remains focused on what has fueled her business from the beginning: relationships, trust, and a genuine connection to the coastal lifestyle she represents so passionately. With momentum continuing to build across the Gulf Coast, she shows no signs of slowing down.

About Corcoran Reverie:

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted in Florida and Tennessee and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage and the 2025 Best of the Emerald Coast Real Estate Brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com

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