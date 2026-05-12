Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite: The Highest Level of Recognition Awarded to Sandals Travel Advisors

What the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite designation means for travelers booking a Sandals or Beaches vacation, and why the level matters.

The Sandals Chairman's Royal Club exists to give travelers a verifiable way to evaluate advisor experience. Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite is the highest level in that structure.” — Jonathan Patton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone planning a Sandals vacation will eventually run into the same question: Is it worth working with a travel advisor? What’s harder to figure out is how to tell the difference between them.

The Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club is the brand’s formal recognition program for top-performing travel advisors, created to make the evaluation process easier. The program has three levels, each requiring a verified minimum in annual Sandals room revenue, and membership is by invitation only. The differences between those levels are significant and directly impact the depth of experience behind the booking process.

The Three Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Levels

Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Elite

The entry level, Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Elite, requires at least $500,000 in annual Sandals room revenue. It confirms that an advisor is consistently booking Sandals at meaningful volume and working regularly within the brand’s resort portfolio.

Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Platinum Elite

Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Platinum Elite requires at least $1,200,000 in annual Sandals room revenue. Advisors at this level have sustained, high-volume experience across multiple resorts, room categories, and client travel scenarios.

Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite

Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite requires at least $2,400,000 in annual Sandals room revenue and represents the highest level awarded to travel advisors in the United States. Only a small number of agencies qualify at this level in a given year, and maintaining it across multiple consecutive years is rarer still.

A complete definition of the Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club tier structure can be found at Best Caribbean Resorts: https://bestcaribbeanresorts.com/sandals-chairmans-royal-club/

What the Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Credential Means in Practice

Booking a Sandals or Beaches vacation through a Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite advisor means working with a professional whose sustained production reflects thousands of client reservations across the entire Sandals and Beaches portfolio. That experience guides the conversation about how resort comparisons are made, how room categories align with specific travel styles, and what happens from initial confirmation through departure and while traveling.

While personal resort experience remains essential, the Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club credential provides a verifiable benchmark of sustained booking volume and operational familiarity across the Sandals and Beaches portfolio. Advisors who have maintained Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite status for multiple years have worked through major changes across the brand, including new resort openings, renovation cycles, room category updates, and changes to the promotion structure.

Jonathan Patton, founder of Rivage Travel and a Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite advisor, has personally stayed at every Sandals and Beaches resort, most of them multiple times across different room categories over 10+ years. That extensive experience guides every resort recommendation and room category decision. Clients arrive knowing which restaurants require advance reservations, what has changed at the property since they booked, and what to expect from their specific room location, not just their room category. Post-booking, the agency monitors each reservation through APEX Price Protection, developed by Best Caribbean Resorts, which tracks weekly promotion cycles and automatically applies any eligible adjustments. The work happens behind the scenes, and their clients never need to think about it.

Rivage Travel is a boutique luxury travel consultancy specializing exclusively in Sandals and Beaches. It has held Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status for four consecutive years, including 2026.

About Rivage Travel

Rivage Travel, founded by Jonathan Patton, has been recognized by Sandals Resorts International as the Top US Sandals travel agency and as a Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite agency, the highest level awarded to US travel agencies and one of a select few agencies in the United States to hold this designation.

Learn more at https://www.rivagetravel.com/best-sandals-travel-agent.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Patton

Rivage Travel

(323) 744-1482

Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.rivagetravel.com/best-sandals-travel-agent

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