The Stamford Partnership to Host 2026 Benefit

The Stamford Partnership will hold its 2026 Benefit on May 27 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.

May 27th event at GE CoCreate is a celebration of the programs, partnerships, and people building a more inclusive Stamford economy.

At Stamford Health, we see every day how access to good jobs and a sense of belonging help shape community wellbeing, That’s where The Stamford Partnership plays a critical role...” — Ben Wade, Stamford Health

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stamford Partnership will hold its 2026 Benefit on May 27 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. The event at GE CoCreate (47 John St.) will celebrate recent accomplishments, award community partners, and set the stage for exciting new initiatives. Stamford Mayor, Caroline Simmons will be among the featured speakers.The annual gathering brings together business and community leaders around a shared goal: building a stronger, more inclusive Stamford economy. Proceeds from the event will fund programs that advance the quality of life across Stamford.Driving Economic Mobility and ImpactIn the past 18 months, the Partnership and its collaborators have focused on high-impact initiatives that strengthen workforce access, support entrepreneurship, and expand digital inclusion across Stamford and the region. Key platforms include:Stamford Tech Hub, a place-based initiative designed to help Stamford residents develop the skills they need for tomorrow’s digital economy and fuel a stronger tech talent pipeline for our growing businesses.StartLab, which provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with mentorship, education, co-working space, along with access to networks that help founders refine ideas and build scalable ventures.The Community WiFi Initiative, launching in Summer 2026, which will provide free, reliable internet access and hands-on digital support to help residents connect to employment, healthcare, education, and essential services.Powering Stamford, TogetherBoard Vice Chair Ben Wade, a Stamford native and Senior VP, Strategy & Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer at Stamford Health, highlights the relationship between economic opportunity and community health."At Stamford Health, we see every day how access to good jobs and a sense of belonging help shape community wellbeing," Wade said. "That’s where The Stamford Partnership plays a critical role — bringing people together to do what no single organization can do alone."Looking Toward the Future“Our 2026 Benefit reflects not only the progress we’ve made, but the broader ecosystem we’re continuing to build,” said Darrell Johnson, Executive Director of The Stamford Partnership. “From workforce training and entrepreneurship to digital access and community connectivity, this work is about creating more ways for Stamford residents to participate in the future of our community.”Honoring Community LeadershipCharter Communications is named this year’s Community Champion, celebrating a business whose dedication has significantly moved the needle for the Stamford community. Their 5-million-dollar investment in Stamford Tech Hub has enabled the Partnership to provide residents with the technical skills and digital literacy required by modern employers.Event Access and Support Levels Sponsorships and tickets for the 2026 Benefit are available at the following levels. Contributions directly fund workforce training, employer engagement, and regional growth initiatives.Innovation Partner: $15,000 (Includes 15 tickets and VIP seating)Leadership Partner: $10,000 (Includes 10 tickets)Program Partner: $5,000 (Includes 8 tickets)Community Partner: $2,500 (Includes 5 tickets)Civic Partner: $1,000 (Includes 2 tickets)Friend: $500 (Includes 2 tickets)Individual Ticket: $125 (Passes are Complimentary for Accredited Media Outlets)About The Stamford PartnershipThe Stamford Partnership is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and economic vitality in Stamford, Connecticut. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programming, the Partnership works to solve regional challenges and expand access to opportunity for all Stamford residents.

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