InventionHome® Inventor Creates Garment Transport Device to Improve Handling and Organization of Hanging Apparel

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan M. of Houston, TX is the creator of the Dry Clean Caddy, a mechanical handling tool designed to streamline the collection, transport, and in-vehicle organization of dry-cleaned garments. The device is engineered to address ergonomic and logistical challenges associated with carrying multiple clothing hangers and maintaining garment condition during transport.Transporting dry-cleaned garments presents a set of recurring challenges like limited carrying capacity, physical discomfort from concentrated hanger loads, and the risk of wrinkling or disorganization during transit. Existing solutions such as manual carrying, garment bags, or vehicle hooks often provide limited capacity or require additional time and effort.The Dry Clean Caddy consists of a rigid rod formed into a G-style shape that functions as both a handle and a support structure for multiple hangers. This geometry allows users to engage a cluster of hangers in a single motion without the need for repetitive grasping and minimizing localized stress on the hands and fingers. The device is designed to support a load of 20 or more garments depending on material selection and configuration.The device provides sufficient structural rigidity while maintaining relatively low weight due to its construction. In addition to its carrying function, the caddy is designed to interface with a vehicle headrest, allowing garments to remain suspended in a vertical orientation during transport. This configuration helps preserve garment alignment by reducing wrinkling and disorganization commonly associated with alternative transport methods such as folding or stacking.Key features and benefits include:• G-Shaped Load-Bearing Geometry: Facilitates single-motion collection of multiple hangers and distributes load more evenly across the device.• High-Capacity Garment Support: Capable of supporting 20 or more garments simultaneously to improve transport efficiency.• Ergonomic Handling Design: Reduces strain on hands and fingers by eliminating the need to grip multiple hangers directly.• Unobstructed Driver Visibility: Positions garments in a manner that avoids interference with vehicle windows and sightlines.The Dry Clean Caddy introduces a simplified mechanical interface that consolidates multiple hangers into a single handling point and integrates directly with vehicle interiors for transport. The system ultimately provides a practical solution for reducing handling inefficiencies and preserving garment condition.Ryan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Dry Clean Caddy. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dry Clean Caddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.