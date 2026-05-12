Argon Mechatronics Taps Top Texas Growth Strategist to Lead Next Phase of Innovation

Lainey Corliss joins Argon Mechatronics as CEO from Texas Space Commission

I am tremendously honored to be joining such an accomplished team. We will continue to build on the robust legacy of innovation and technology as pioneers in the Lone Star State.” — Lainey Corliss, Texas Space Commission

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argon Mechatronics , an Austin-based robotics company developing accessible and adaptable robotics solutions for healthcare, electronics, pharmaceuticals and precision manufacturing applications, announced today the appointment of Texas veteran technology leader Lainey Corliss as Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of experience spanning government, academia and industry, Corliss brings deep expertise in growing strategic partnerships, commercializing emerging technology and building critical workforce solutions. She joins the team driving Argon's continued growth, scaling its operations and strengthening the company's position in robotics, AI and modern manufacturing.Corliss joins Argon at a pivotal point for the company, as it looks to expand its footprint across the global manufacturing landscape. Uniquely engineered for pin-point precision and impeccable accuracy, Argon One is the world's first AI-enabled humanoid designed specifically for advanced manufacturing tasks. Equipped with twin SCARA arms and over 15 interchangeable tools, Argon One brings engineering-grade precision and multifunctionality to the factory floor. Its built-in vision system, multi-tool adaptability and G-Code compatibility make it a powerful technician assistant, capable of performing complex tasks across industries like consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and electronics."We're tremendously excited to have Lainey at Argon. She is an incredible leader who has successfully delivered on many key programs at UT Austin and at the Texas Governor's Office. Lainey was instrumental in launching Texas Robotics at UT, and also helped stand up the Texas Space Commission. She is well poised to lead our team as we continue to scale," said Zaib Husain, Founder and Chairperson of Argon Mechatronics.Prior to Argon, Corliss worked to advance the role of Texas in the global space economy as the inaugural Commercial Aerospace Program Manager for the Texas Space Commission in the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Before that, she spent 12 years at The University of Texas at Austin, helping to establish transformational programs such as Texas Robotics, the Machine Learning Lab and the UT Austin-Amazon Science Hub."Robotics is the future of manufacturing, and Argon is ready for explosive growth globally. With her experience in innovation, policy and complex program management, Lainey is the perfect person to guide the company through this exciting period ahead," said Amir Husain , Co-Founder and Board Member of Argon Mechatronics.This leadership appointment reflects the Company's commitment to long-term growth. Corliss' history of building collaborative ecosystems that scale research, industry and government uniquely positions the acceleration of the Company's commercialization efforts and deepens its strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors.“A technological solution for a human problem, Argon Mechatronics redefines what's possible for humanoid robotics in real-world production environments.” Corliss said. “I am tremendously honored to be joining such an accomplished team. We will continue to build on the robust legacy of innovation and technology as pioneers in the Lone Star State.”About Lainey Corliss:Lainey Corliss is a strategic partnerships and emerging technology leader with 20+ years across government, academia and industry. She recently served as inaugural Commercial Aerospace Program Manager at the Texas Space Commission, expanding Texas's role in the global space economy. Previously at UT Austin, she led industry and research across Texas Robotics, the Amazon Science Hub and the Machine Learning Lab — advancing robotics, autonomous systems, quantum computing and ethical AI for national security and commercialization. She has also served as Senior Advisor at Career Education Corporation, Lecturer at McCombs and Planning and Zoning Commissioner for Cedar Park. She holds degrees from Iowa State and Northern Arizona, plus a UT Contract Law Certificate. Lainey is passionate about building ecosystems that bridge research, industry and government.About Argon MechatronicsArgon Mechatronics was founded in Austin, Texas by Amir and Zaib Husain. Amir Husain is Chairman of WorldQuant Foundry, the founder and former CEO of SparkCognition, a unicorn industrial AI company, and the founder and former CEO of SkyGrid, a joint venture with Boeing focused on aerial autonomy. Zaib Husain is an investor, finance professional with experience in large enterprises, the Founder of Global Venture Bridge, a member of the Engineering Advisory Board at UT Austin, and has served on the STEM board of Scouting America and Global Austin. Argon Mechatronics is focused on developing affordable, adaptable robotics solutions that can be rapidly applied to meet demands across electronics, pharmaceuticals, consumer

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