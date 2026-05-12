492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- The 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron Key Support Liaison team hosted the MadCatter Mash for families of deployed Airmen at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 4.

The event, organized by the 492nd FGS KSL team, provided an opportunity for families to gather, build relationships and access resources available during deployments. Through conversation and activities, spouses and families were able to strengthen their support networks while connecting with other community members facing similar circumstances.

The MadCatter Mash reflected the 492nd FGS’s continued commitment to supporting their Airmen and their families. By working with the KSL team, the squadron created a space where families could come together, ask questions and build connections.

“The biggest part of what we do is helping families and spouses through their struggles, which can be everyday tasks, friendships or even just talking,” said Marissa Newsom, 492nd FGS KSL. “There’s multiple resources on base, so we’re able to help get them to the right person to help them during those tough times.”

Key Support Liaisons serve as a link between squadrons and families, ensuring loved ones remain informed about squadron updates, deployment-related information, support resources and important events throughout periods of separation.

“We love our team, and we love being able to support families in need,” said Jordynn Johnson, 492nd FGS KSL. “We really focus on the families of the 492nd FGS and take pride in supporting the unit however we can.”

The 492nd FGS KSL team hosts numerous events throughout the week that focus on the health and well-being of service members' families. Recent events have also included Airmen and families from multiple squadrons across the 48th Fighter Wing, ensuring no one is left out.

As the Liberty Wing continues to support operations across the European and Central Commands, organizations like the KSL program remain vital to keeping families informed and connected. For the 492nd FGS, the success of their events have highlighted the importance of fostering a resilient community both at home and abroad.

Knowing their families are supported by the 492nd FGS KSL team gives deployed Airmen peace of mind and allows them to remain focused on the mission, strengthening overall mission readiness.

“I truly believe we do have the premier KSL team in the wing,” said 2nd Lt. Justin Cape, 492nd FGS section commander. “We hope families can continue building connections across the wing and receive the same level of care and support our KSL team provides to Airmen and their loved ones.”