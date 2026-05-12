Jennifer Kasey, Psy.D. Recognized by Influential Women, Leads With Compassion, Resilience, and Holistic Mental Wellness

VIRGINIA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Director and Founder of Redirection Counseling Services, LLC, Empowers Clients Through Therapy, Leadership Coaching, and Mind-Body WellnessJennifer Kasey, Psy.D., is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Owner of Redirection Counseling Services, LLC, an innovative woman-led virtual private practice specializing in psychotherapy, career development, and transformative workshops for high-performing professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, young adults, Veterans, and talented and gifted adolescents. Dr. Kasey is licensed in TN and VA and has 20 years of experience in providing affirming and results-driven care. Dr. Kasey also holds the APA PsyPact credential (APIT) that enables her to provide telehealth in over 39 states. Through her practice, Dr. Kasey serves adults and adolescents with a particular focus on navigating personal and professional transitions.Dr. Kasey is committed to the provision of quality and ethical mental health care that integrates her advanced clinical training, experience, and passion for education. When working with Dr. Kasey, you get a warm, no-nonsense clinician who offers honest feedback and accountability in your growth journey. Dr. Kasey tailors her interventions and treatment to meet each of her clients’ unique needs, while integrating an ethical evidence-based approach.Many of Dr. Kasey’s clients are high-achieving professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, parents, young adults, and couples who are facing stress, burnout, difficulties with boundary setting, and complex work and family dynamics. Dr. Kasey is committed to helping her clients navigate and thrive through personal and professional transitions. She also provides a safe, collaborative mental health space for clients to show up as their authentic selves.Dr. Kasey’s expertise spans individual and couples therapy, trauma-informed care, group psychotherapy, and leadership coaching. Her clinical philosophy emphasizes adaptability, continual learning, and practical outcomes that empower individuals to make lasting, positive changes in their lives. As a clinician, Dr. Kasey views the therapy process as a collaborative experience in which the client and therapist work together on the client’s goals and presenting concerns. Dr. Kasey approaches therapy from a comprehensive framework and strives to understand the whole person through a thorough assessment of psychological and physiological factors such as sleep, nutrition, medical history, and more. Dr. Kasey also utilizes measurement-based tools (e.g., PHQ-9, GAD-7, PCL-5) to track progress in treatment.Dr. Kasey works with her clients to co-create a treatment plan that is both objective and tailored to the individual client’s needs. She also employs her extensive clinical training in evidence-based approaches to help clients work towards change.In addition to her private practice, Dr. Kasey is also a certified yoga instructor who will integrate breathwork and mindfulness into her care. She is also sensitive to issues of diversity and believes in the health and well-being of all people. Dr. Kasey incorporates mind-body wellness techniques into her therapeutic work, reflecting her belief that emotional and physical wellness are deeply interconnected. It is noteworthy to mention that Dr. Kasey is a human first, who integrates a no-nonsense yet affirming approach in her care. Dr. Kasey challenges her clients to both reflect and take accountability in their growth and change, while simultaneously holding space for the client’s multifaceted experiences, culture, and struggles.Beginning her professional journey in 2005 through supervised practicum and internship placements, Dr. Kasey has dedicated nearly two decades to advancing mental health care and supporting diverse populations. She completed her pre-doctoral internship through the Vanderbilt University/VA Medical Center consortium, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship and subsequent role as a staff psychologist at Vanderbilt University. She later spent more than eight years serving veterans and their families within the VA healthcare system. She also has experience on several committees and boards related to the field of Psychology and experience with active-duty service members through telehealth, while continuing to maintain her growing private practice.Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Kasey has contributed extensively to education and organizational development. She has taught graduate-level courses at multiple universities, consulted with organizations on topics including mental wellness, diversity, and leadership, and developed workshops specifically designed for high-performing professionals seeking greater balance, resilience, and effectiveness.Dr. Kasey attributes her success to maintaining a consistent learning mindset and approaching every challenge with curiosity and dedication. Through continuous growth, disciplined effort, and a willingness to adapt to evolving client needs, she has continued to expand her impact both clinically and professionally.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Dr. Kasey has embraced is the idea that “the way we do anything is the way we do everything.” This philosophy has shaped her professional standards and personal values, reinforcing the importance of approaching every opportunity with care, integrity, and attention to detail. She believes the habits individuals cultivate in small moments ultimately reflect their broader character, professionalism, and ability to create meaningful impact.Dr. Kasey is also passionate about encouraging and mentoring young women entering the mental health and wellness professions. She advises women to remain patient with themselves, trust their instincts, and seek mentors and communities that provide opportunities for learning, collaboration, and authentic growth. She believes supportive environments that encourage vulnerability and resilience are essential for long-term personal and professional success.The values most important to Dr. Kasey in both her personal and professional life are empowerment, transparency, and integrity. She strives to approach every interaction with an honest human response, trustworthiness, and ethical responsibility, believing these principles are foundational to strong relationships, meaningful work, and lasting influence.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Dr. Kasey enjoys reading, traveling, staying active through bowling and kickball, spending time with friends, and practicing and teaching yoga. These personal interests reflect her ongoing commitment to balance, wellness, mindfulness, and community connection.Through Redirection Counseling Services and her broader professional work, Dr. Jennifer Kasey continues to help individuals build resilience, navigate life’s transitions, and create healthier, more empowered lives grounded in authenticity, self-awareness, and sustainable growth.Learn More about Dr. Jennifer Kasey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jennifer-Kasey or through her website, https://www.redirectioncounseling.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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