Texas Property Tax Deadline is May 15 for Most Counties

O'Connor discusses how the Texas property tax deadline is May 15 for most counties.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Texas has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and with values climbing again in 2026, it appears that they will go even higher the next time tax bills are released. Texas has one of the strongest economies in the world, which is drawing people from all across the nation to the Lone Star State. This is not just Houston, Austin, and Dallas, but places such as Waco, Killeen, and various metro suburbs. This has caused a growing demand for real estate, which will only lead to higher property values in the future.While most Texans use every exemption they can to get an advantage, there is another method. Property tax protests, otherwise known as appeals, are a legal way that taxpayers can use to lower the taxable value of their homes or businesses, which typically also lowers taxes. However, the time to file a protest is quickly running out. The standard statewide deadline is May 15, 2026, or 30 days after the notice of appraised value was mailed, whichever is later. There is still time to file, but with such a small window, it may be best to look for professional help.An Important DeadlineMissing the appeal deadline is one of the most common mistakes that taxpayers in Texas make. Most do not even know that the option to protest property values to lower taxes even exists, often leaving significant money on the table. While challenging property values is important, these appeals can also fix factual errors in appraisals that can cost taxpayers in the long term. This includes incorrect ownership, missing exemptions, the wrong square footage of a property, incorrect classification, or nonexistent improvements. If the deadline is missed, then the opportunity to rectify these issues is lost. Unlike paying taxes later with a penalty, the property tax protest deadline is hard.A Flexible DateWhile the statewide deadline is set for May 15, there can be significant wiggle room depending on the county and when notices of appraisal value are mailed. For instance, Harris County, the largest county in the state, has moved its deadline back to May 18. Most counties, however, are sticking to the May 15 deadline.There is another wrinkle, however, and that is predicated on the notice of appraised value. By Texas law, a taxpayer has 30 days to appeal after the notice was mailed, or the county deadline, whichever is later. This means that if a notice was sent late, a taxpayer has a longer runway than May 15. Often, when a notice is late, the appropriate deadline will be listed on the notice itself. Taxpayers can also check online with their appraisal district to see what their individual deadline is.Filing an Initial Informal AppealThere are three steps in the appeal process in Texas, starting with an informal appeal. This is a protest directly to the appraisal district itself, which must be filed for the entire process to start. This is the appeal that the deadline applies to. The informal appeal may be a starting point, but the majority of protests end at this level with a settlement. If a settlement is not offered, or is too low, then the taxpayer can escalate to a formal appeal with the appraisal review board (ARB). If that is insufficient, the taxpayer may then pursue litigation, including binding arbitration or judicial appeals.How to file an informal appeal:File electronically with the appraisal district through its portal, or submit a Form 50-132.Gather supporting documentation and evidence.Attend the meeting with a representative of the appraisal district, where they will review your evidence and argument.Grounds and Evidence for an AppealWhile tempting, taxes being high is not a qualifying reason for an appeal. Instead, there must be grounds for one. The first reason to appeal is factual errors on the appraisal, as mentioned above. The second is overappraisal, which is when the taxpayer’s home or business is appraised at a higher than a reasonable market value. Thirdly, there is unequal appraisal. This is when a property is appraised higher than neighboring real estate with the same characteristics.Once the grounds for an appeal are established, then evidence should be gathered and organized. Evidence includes photographs of the property, documents, such as repair estimates, and other hard evidence that demonstrates the condition of a property. In addition, sales records for comparable properties should be gathered to establish a true market value, while appraisals should be collected for various neighboring properties. All of this information should then be organized to best tell the story of the property in question.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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