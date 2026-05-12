XOi ENTERS NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH WITH NEW CRO & EXPANDED INVESTMENTS

Company builds on momentum following new 6,000-square-foot headquarters as demand grows for asset intelligence across the field service industry

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOi , a data intelligence solution powering decisions across assets in the field service industry, is building on a period of sustained growth with the appointment of Jason Ring as chief revenue officer (CRO), alongside new financing from J.P. Morgan.As workflow tools commoditize and converge on similar capabilities, the control point in field service is shifting to asset intelligence—where XOi is solidifying its position. XOi is becoming the layer that drives decisions across assets and the systems that support them.The announcement comes as XOi continues to scale its presence across the field service industry following its $230 million investment last year from funds managed by KKR. The company recently opened a new headquarters in Nashville’s Gulch, designed to support customer collaboration and hands-on engagement with the assets its solution helps manage. Together, these milestones reflect XOi’s continued expansion as it scales its role as the intelligence layer across the field service industry.Ring brings deep roots in the skilled trades, having grown up on jobsites in a family of contractors. That firsthand experience informs his focus as XOi enters its next phase of growth.“Jason understands this industry in a way that can’t be taught,” said Aaron Salow, CEO of XOi. “He’s seen how the trades have evolved and understands what it takes to support both technicians and the businesses they work for. That perspective is critical as we continue to grow–and as the industry shifts toward asset-centric decision-making.”At XOi, Ring will focus on accelerating adoption as the industry moves beyond workflow-centric systems toward asset-centric intelligence powered by data and AI. His role will center on helping customers unlock more value from the data captured at the jobsite and applying it to decisions that impact asset performance over time.He previously held leadership roles at ServiceTitan, where he helped scale growth in a category increasingly shaped by AI, as well as Khoros and TravelNet Solutions (now Track), where he led expansion across AI-driven and data-centric solutions.“Growing up in the trades, I saw firsthand how much hard work goes into running these businesses—and how often they were asked to do more with less,” said Ring. “There’s an opportunity now to use data and AI in a way that actually supports technicians in the field and helps businesses operate more efficiently. XOi is taking a thoughtful approach to that, and I’m proud to be part of it.”As part of its continued growth, XOi secured debt financing from J.P. Morgan to support its ongoing expansion and investment in the intelligence layer of its technology stack. The financing provides additional flexibility as XOi continues to scale operations and meet growing demand across the field service industry.“J.P. Morgan is thrilled to support XOi’s continued growth and success,” said William Whitley, Executive Director, Innovation Economy at J.P. Morgan. “XOi has proven their ability to innovate and scale in a dynamic sector, and we’re proud to be part of their journey as they achieve new milestones in the field service industry.”The combination of experienced leadership and continued investment reflects XOi’s focus on building long-term infrastructure for the trades—connecting data from the jobsite to the decisions that keep critical assets running—and positioning XOi as the intelligence layer other systems depend on.

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