LANGERS CUCUMBER LIME JUICE WINS TOP HONORS AT GOLDEN RECIPES AWARDS

The refreshing flavor continues to bring traditional Agua Fresca culture into today’s modern beverage conversation

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Langers announced today that its Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime has been recognized by Allrecipes as one of the Best Drinks of 2025, further cementing the growing popularity of its Agua Fresca-inspired beverages among American consumers looking for refreshing, flavor-forward drinks.Originally launched as part of Langers’ Agua Fresca collection inspired by the beloved traditional Mexican drink, Cucumber Lime quickly stood out for its crisp, cooling flavor and versatility. Designed for everything from everyday hydration to mocktails and cocktails, the drink reflects how consumers are increasingly reaching for beverages that feel both nostalgic and modern.For Langers, the recognition represents more than a product award. It reflects the company’s broader evolution as a 65-year-old California juice brand continuing to shape how people drink today through culturally relevant flavors, real ingredients, and beverages that fit into modern routines.“Agua Fresca has always been about refreshment, gathering, and flavor that feels real and homemade,” said Bruce Langer, president of Langers. “Seeing Cucumber Lime recognized this way shows how much consumers are gravitating toward drinks that feel lighter, fresher, and more connected to everyday moments.”Since launch, the Agua Fresca line has helped introduce a wider audience to the category through convenient ready-to-drink formats inspired by homemade recipes traditionally served across Mexico and Latin America. Alongside Cucumber Lime, the line also includes Strawberry Hibiscus and Pineapple Passionfruit flavors.The recognition comes as unique flavors continue to gain momentum across restaurants, social media, and at-home drink culture, particularly among consumers seeking flavorful alternatives to overly heavy or overly functional beverages. Langers’ take on the category bridges both worlds: approachable enough for everyday drinking while versatile enough for entertaining, cocktails, and modern wellness-minded routines.Refreshing, bright, and easy to enjoy on its own or mixed into drinks, Langers Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime has become a go-to for consumers looking for a clean, cooling flavor profile that feels especially suited for warm weather occasions..About LangersLangers is a California-based, family-owned juice company with more than 65 years of experience producing beverages made with real ingredients. With nationwide distribution and a portfolio spanning classic juices, modern flavor blends, and functional beverages, Langers continues to evolve alongside today’s beverage culture while staying rooted in quality and innovation.For more information on Langers Agua Fresca, visit www.langers.com and follow @langersjuice on Instagram. Langers Agua Fresca is available nationwide at grocers and online at shoplangers.com# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers Agua Fresca and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

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