CSols Inc. Continues Tradition of Service with Good Neighbors Hands of Hope Event

CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America CSols employees work together to leave the world a better place.

Giving back to the community by rebuilding a roof.

Working together as a team to help others gives our employees a meaningful sense of purpose [and supports] our mission to leave the world a better place. ” — Kyle McDuffie

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics consultancy, proudly continued its long-standing partnership with Good Neighbors Home Repair by participating in the annual "Hands of Hope" program. This year’s first corporate volunteer initiative is being held May 4–22, marking the eighth consecutive year CSols has supported the program (since its inception in 2019). On Tuesday, May 5, a dedicated team of six CSols employees spent the day on site, putting the company’s foundational value of teamwork into practice.

Good Neighbors provides home repairs and safety upgrades to homeowners who lack the physical or financial means to maintain safe living conditions. The Hands of Hope event is run twice a year by Good Neighbors to give corporate teams a chance to work together to improve the lives of families in their service area. Each Hands of Hope week results in repairs to two or three homes. Since the event’s founding in 2019, approximately 35 homes have been repaired by corporate volunteers.

“Working together as a team to help others gives our employees a meaningful sense of purpose,” said Kyle McDuffie, President of CSols and Good Neighbors board member. “We encourage service on an individual and corporate level as part of our mission to leave the world a better place.”

The CSols team focused their efforts on a one-story home shared by an elderly father and his adult daughter. The home’s roof had been leaking, requiring an intensive overhaul. Working under the guidance of two Good Neighbors professional roofers, the CSols volunteers—many of whom are seasoned roofing volunteers—stripped the old shingles and underlayment from two-thirds of the structure, successfully installing new materials to ensure the home was weather-tight by the end of the day.

For CSols, the event is more than a day of manual labor; it is a direct reflection of the company’s commitment to community stewardship and the power of collaborative effort.

About CSols Inc.

For more than two decades, CSols Inc. has been the premier vendor-neutral laboratory informatics consultancy in North America. We bridge the gap between scientific workflows and IT to maximize digital transformation ROI. Our full lifecycle services include strategic consulting, AI data readiness, implementation, integration, and validation. We serve diverse industries, including (but not limited to) life sciences, energy, consumer products, chemical and specialty materials, food and beverage, and public health. By blending deep domain expertise with a commitment to data integrity, CSols empowers organizations to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and turn laboratory data into a strategic asset.



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