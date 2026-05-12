Influential Women Highlights Jessica Jo Janowsky: Trauma-Informed Care Specialist and Wellness Advocate

ELMIRA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Children Through Social Emotional Learning, Mindfulness, and Trauma-Sensitive Educational SupportElmira, New York — Jessica Jo Janowsky is a dedicated Trauma-Informed Care Specialist with the Elmira City School District, whose work centers on helping children, families, and educators build healthier emotional connections through mindfulness, social-emotional learning, and trauma-sensitive practices. Combining expertise in education, yoga, wellness, and child development, Jessica has become a strong advocate for relationship-based healing and holistic approaches that support children’s emotional, physical, and mental well-being.In her current role, Jessica provides support to students, staff, and families through Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) initiatives and trauma-informed care strategies to create safer, more supportive educational environments. Her work emphasizes non-judgmental guidance, emotional regulation, accountability, and helping children develop trusting relationships with caring adults.Jessica is also the Creator of the Yoga M.A.G.I.C. program—Mindfulness, Acceptance, Gratitude, Integrity & Compassion—and the Y.O.G.A. program, “Your Objectives Get Accomplished.” These programs teach children practical mindfulness tools, self-regulation techniques, movement-based coping strategies, and healthy emotional expression through yoga and wellness education.A Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) and Registered Children’s Yoga Teacher (RCYT), Jessica teaches community yoga classes and also provides individualized Tier 3 support for young children who require additional emotional and behavioral interventions. Her ability to integrate mindfulness, movement, and compassionate support into educational settings has helped many students improve emotional resilience and classroom engagement.Before transitioning into education, Jessica began her professional career as a probation and parole officer, an experience that gave her valuable insight into behavioral health, trauma, and the importance of early intervention. Motivated to support children earlier in life, she returned to school to pursue a career in education and later taught lower and intermediate elementary grades.In 2018, Jessica developed and launched a district-wide yoga and mindfulness initiative, helping introduce social-emotional wellness practices into school settings on a broader scale. Today, in her special assignment role, she continues working closely with students impacted by trauma while also providing professional development and training for teachers and classroom aides.Jessica’s educational background reflects her passion for lifelong learning and interdisciplinary wellness approaches. She holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Criminal Justice and Early Childhood Education, as well as two Master’s degrees in Education and in Curriculum Instruction Administration and Management. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Health Psychology at National University, where her research focuses on mind-body-spirit connections and holistic wellness practices.In addition to her educational and wellness work, Jessica is also a passionate author and fitness professional. She has written three children’s books: A Mountain of Wisdom, There Was a Young Yogi Who Did Cow Pose, and Minka’s Menagerie of Friends (released in April 2026). Her books further reflect her commitment to helping children develop mindfulness, emotional awareness, and healthy coping skills in creative and engaging ways.Jessica attributes her success to a strong support system, especially her family’s encouragement, along with her own internal drive and love of learning. She believes continual growth, curiosity, and having people who believed in her played an important role in shaping both her personal and professional journey.One of the most meaningful pieces of advice Jessica received came from her mother, who emphasized the importance of accepting help and encouragement from others. Jessica now encourages young women entering education and wellness fields to recognize cultural and socioeconomic differences among schools and families, avoid judgment, and work holistically to support children’s readiness and overall well-being.According to Jessica, one of the greatest challenges facing her field today is the widespread prevalence of childhood trauma combined with limited family engagement, which can make school-based interventions difficult to sustain long-term. However, she also sees tremendous opportunity to expand social-emotional learning and mindfulness programs, train more educators, and increase research on non-pharmacological interventions for children and adolescents.The values most important to Jessica in both her professional and personal life are integrity, kindness, compassion, persistence, hope, and gratitude. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys reading, cooking, conducting research, and playing Euchre competitively in a league.Through her dedication to trauma-informed education, mindfulness, and holistic wellness, Jessica Jo Janowsky continues to positively impact the lives of children, families, and educators by helping create healthier, more compassionate, and emotionally supportive communities.Learn More about Jessica Jo Janowsky:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jessica-janowsky Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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