Poseidon’s Forge Announces Sale of DarkWake AUV to Booz Allen Hamilton to Accelerate Rapid Payload Integration

DarkWake AUV

REHOBOTH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poseidon’s Forge today announced the successful sale of its flagship DarkWake Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) to advanced technology company, Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), marking a significant step forward in enabling rapid, mission-tailored underwater capabilities. The procurement was executed through Booz Allen, which is supporting Director Submarine Program, PMS 394 – Advanced Undersea Systems Program Office.DarkWake is designed to enable the rapid integration and deployment of mission-specific payloads, allowing operators to quickly configure underwater systems as requirements evolve. The platform combines a modular vehicle architecture withadvanced software tools that streamline payload integration, testing, and operational readiness.“This acquisition reflects a clear shift toward adaptable undersea systems that can evolve at the pace of mission needs,” said Daryl Slocum, Founder & CEO of Poseidon’s Forge. “DarkWake was built to remove traditional integration barriers and to enable customers like PMS 394 to field new capabilities quickly and flexibly.”Booz Allen will integrate their advanced software reconfigurable payload with DarkWake to enable mission adaptability and user evaluation of operational capability and system modularity.“There is a rising demand for low-cost and scalable autonomous underwater vehicles,” said Chris DelMastro, an engineering director at Booz Allen. “At Booz Allen, we’re working to improve the operational viability of commercial innovations like DarkWake through last-mile engineering to deliver advanced capability to America’s warfighters faster.”A defining feature of DarkWake is its floodable vehicle architecture, which simplifies payload integration by eliminating many of the mechanical and pressure constraints associated with sealed-hull designs. The vehicle also incorporates automated self-ballasting, maintaining stability across varying payload configurations without extensive manual adjustment.The sponsored acquisition highlights increasing interest in modular autonomous systems that accelerate experimentation, payload development, and operational transition. For Poseidon’s Forge, the milestone represents continued momentum as defense and commercial customers seek flexible platforms capable of adapting to rapidly changing undersea missions.About Poseidon’s ForgePoseidon’s Forge is a leader in advanced maritime systems, specializing in modular, software-defined autonomous platforms designed to accelerate innovation in the undersea domain. www.poseidonsforge.com

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