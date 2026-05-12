Texture & Tone Skin Studio Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Hamilton, Ontario

The award-winning Nordlys® system delivers IPL and laser treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular concerns, acne, scarring, and more.

Nordlys® helps us meet that goal by offering precision treatments that leave skin looking glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier.” — Rola Alshaer

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texture & Tone Skin Studio , Hamilton’s dedicated skin studio located at 68 Centennial Parkway South is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlys® system by Candela , a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments.The Nordlysdevice delivers precise, highly targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin throughout the process. With minimal downtime, treatments are well suited for clients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures. Texture & Tone Skin Studio began welcoming clients in April 2026."With the Nordlyssystem, we are bringing our clients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology," said Rola Alshaer, founder of Texture & Tone Skin Studio. "This versatile device allows us to offer a wide range of treatments, from pigmentation correction and redness reduction to acne treatment, scar support, and skin resurfacing, all with excellent client comfort and proven results."What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a Health Canada cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers. This combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Technology Available at Texture & Tone Skin StudioSWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage, and vascular concerns such as diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Offers shallow and deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime, reduces pigmentation, and has been demonstrated in an epigenetic study to improve overall skin health. Ideal for improving skin texture, tone, and quality.Light & Bright™ Treatment: A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation, addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.Skin Concerns Treated at Texture & Tone Skin StudioThe Nordlys system is designed to address a wide range of skin concerns across diverse skin types, including:• Pigmentation and uneven skin tone• Brown spots and sun damage• Redness, flushing, and broken capillaries• Rosacea and vascular lesions• Acne and congestion• Scars and stretch marks• Fine lines and overall skin texture• Skin rejuvenation and dullnessTreatment plans are tailored to each client’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements across a series of sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlysat Texture & Tone Skin Studio• Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research• Comfortable and efficient treatments with little to no downtime• Customizable for different skin types, tones, and concerns• Precision treatments allowing multiple technologies in a single session• Trusted by leading skin care providers worldwide• Featured on NBC’s Today Show"Our clients want results without having to take time away from their daily routine," said Alshaer. "Nordlyshelps us meet that goal by offering precision treatments that leave skin looking glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier."About Texture & Tone Skin StudioTexture & Tone Skin Studio is Hamilton’s dedicated skin studio, located at 68 Centennial Parkway South, Unit 205, Hamilton, Ontario. The studio specializes in personalized skin treatments for pigmentation, redness, acne, congestion, scars, stretch marks, and uneven texture. Every treatment plan is tailored to the client’s skin, goals, and comfort.To learn more about Nordlystreatments at Texture & Tone Skin Studio or to book a personalized consultation, visit TextureToneSkin.ca or call 905-920-3185.

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