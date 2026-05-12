Influential Women Profiles Nancy Malito: Senior Living Advisor and Advocate for Compassionate Elder Care

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Families Through Senior Care Decisions With Integrity, Clinical Expertise, and More Than Three Decades of ServiceNancy Malito is a highly respected Senior Living Advisor with Oasis Senior Advisors whose career reflects more than 30 years of dedication to social work, healthcare leadership, and compassionate elder care advocacy. Based in St. Augustine, Florida, Nancy has built her professional life around helping older adults and their families navigate some of life’s most difficult healthcare and long-term care decisions with honesty, empathy, and clarity.With extensive experience across skilled nursing, rehabilitation, senior living, and mental health services, Nancy specializes in dementia and Alzheimer’s care, long-term care planning, skilled rehabilitation coordination, psychosocial support, and complex case management. Throughout every stage of her career, her focus has remained centered on reducing both the emotional and financial stress families often experience during major healthcare transitions.Nancy’s professional background includes leadership positions in multiple senior care and healthcare organizations, where she served as Director of Social Services and later as a Traveling Social Services Specialist supporting operations across numerous facilities. In those roles, she became widely recognized for strengthening interdisciplinary teams, improving care planning and compliance processes, mentoring fellow social workers, and ensuring person-centered care remained at the forefront of every decision.Her work has also included developing dementia-focused programs, coordinating admissions and discharge planning, assisting families with navigating benefits such as VA Aid & Attendance, and advocating for residents’ rights while addressing the emotional and psychosocial needs of patients and their loved ones. Nancy’s ability to remain calm, compassionate, and solution-oriented during emotionally charged situations has made her a trusted resource for countless families facing difficult healthcare decisions.Her academic achievements reflect a lifelong commitment to learning and understanding human behavior across all stages of life. Nancy earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Central Florida before going on to complete a PhD in Psychology at Keiser University. By combining her clinical background in social work with advanced psychological insight and leadership experience, she has developed a uniquely comprehensive approach to supporting individuals, families, and healthcare teams alike.Throughout her career, Nancy has become known not only for her clinical expertise but also for her ability to guide difficult conversations with honesty, empathy, and dignity. Families often turn to her during periods of uncertainty because of her ability to simplify complex decisions while helping them feel supported and empowered throughout the process.Nancy attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering refusal to give up regardless of the challenges she encounters. As a social worker, she has consistently approached obstacles with a problem-solving mindset, always thinking outside the box and searching for solutions even when situations appear impossible.She believes social work requires adaptability, persistence, and the willingness to continue advocating for individuals through even the most difficult circumstances. Her determination to keep moving forward and her commitment to finding new ways to help others have been foundational to her professional success and the impact she has made over the years.One of the most important pieces of career advice Nancy has ever received is to never stop learning. She believes continuous learning has been essential throughout her more than three decades in healthcare and social work, allowing her to evolve professionally, adapt to changing systems, and better serve the individuals and families who rely on her guidance.Another principle that has deeply shaped her life and career is the importance of kindness. Nancy strongly believes people are often facing unseen struggles and challenges, and that compassion and empathy can profoundly impact someone’s life during vulnerable moments. She views kindness not as a weakness, but as one of the most powerful tools professionals can bring into healthcare and human services.Nancy also encourages young women entering social work and senior care fields to remain open-minded and explore the many career paths available within the profession. She believes social work offers diverse opportunities and specialties, and she encourages professionals to discover the area that genuinely aligns with their passions and strengths rather than settling too quickly into one role.According to Nancy, one of the greatest ongoing challenges facing social work is the lack of recognition many professionals in the field receive for the enormous range of responsibilities they carry. She believes social workers are often undervalued and undercompensated despite serving as advocates, counselors, problem-solvers, customer service professionals, and emotional support systems all at once.Much like teachers, Nancy notes that many social workers routinely spend their own money to help others and provide resources for the individuals and families they serve. She believes the broader healthcare industry often overlooks the essential role social workers play in improving quality of life, coordinating care, and supporting emotional well-being during difficult transitions.At the core of Nancy’s professional and personal philosophy are the values of ethics, honesty, morality, and transparency. She takes great pride in being truthful and straightforward with the individuals she serves, even during uncomfortable or emotionally difficult situations. While she always approaches conversations with compassion and sensitivity, she believes honesty remains essential to building trust and helping families make informed decisions.After more than 30 years in the field, Nancy believes the people who know her best would describe her as ethical, transparent, and deeply committed to doing what is right. A guiding principle throughout her life has been asking herself whether her actions and decisions would make her parents proud—an internal standard that continues to shape her integrity, leadership, and dedication to service.Through her compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to advocating for older adults and their families, Nancy Malito continues to make a lasting impact within healthcare and senior living communities. Her work reflects not only professional excellence but also a lifelong dedication to helping others navigate life’s most challenging moments with dignity, support, and hope.Learn More about Nancy Malito:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nancy-malito Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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