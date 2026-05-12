KORE Group Becomes First Irish Organisation to Publish VSME Sustainability Report Independently Verified by EcoVerify

Steven Magee, KORE Sales Director, Pauric Kavanagh, KORE Operations Director, Brian Flax, Marketing & Technology Director, Minister Niamh Smyth, Caroline Ashe Brady, KORE Commercial & Sustainability Director, Noel Brady, KORE Managing Director, Dr. Barry

Launch under KORE Croí marks a significant milestone for sustainability transparency and accountability within Ireland’s SME sector.

KILNALECK, CAVAN, IRELAND, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday 11th May, KORE Group officially launched Ireland’s first comprehensive Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard for SMEs (VSME) Sustainability Report, independently third-party verified by EcoVerify , setting a new benchmark for sustainability reporting, transparency and governance within the Irish SME landscape.The report has been published under KORE Croí , the Group’s sustainability and ESG framework, which places environmental responsibility, social impact and strong governance at the centre of the organisation’s long-term strategy.The launch event, held Monday, 11th May 2026, was attended by Minister Niamh Smyth, Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, responsible for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Transformation, alongside the KORE Board of Directors, CG Business Consulting Founder Caroline Geoghegan, representatives from Enterprise Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Cavan County Council, Local Enterprise Office Cavan, the National Insulation Association of Ireland and key stakeholders from across Ireland’s construction, retrofit and sustainability sectors.As one of Ireland’s leading family-run businesses operating within the construction and retrofit industry, KORE’s adoption of VSME reporting demonstrates how SMEs can proactively lead on sustainability through measurable actions, transparent disclosure and independently verified reporting standards.The third-party verification by EcoVerify further strengthens the credibility and integrity of the report, providing assurance that the sustainability information disclosed has been independently assessed against recognised verification standards.Speaking at the launch, Caroline Ashe Brady, Commercial and Sustainability Director at KORE Group, said:“The publication of our VSME Sustainability Report under KORE Croí represents a major milestone for our business and, we believe, for the wider Irish SME sector. Sustainability must be embedded into how businesses operate, grow and make decisions. By voluntarily undertaking this process and independently verifying our report, we are demonstrating our commitment to accountability, transparency and continuous improvement.Through KORE Croí, we are embedding sustainability across every area of the business and helping to drive meaningful change within the construction and retrofit sectors. We hope this report encourages other Irish SMEs to take proactive steps towards transparent and credible sustainability reporting.”Speaking at the launch event, Minister Niamh Smyth said:“In a business landscape where sustainability reporting is often felt as a huge preserve for the large multinationals and listed corporations KORE Group has stepped forward and stepped up and led the way.KORE Group's decision to publish this report sends a signal to their customers and their supply chain, but also to the wider market. It says, we take sustainability seriously and we are willing to be transparent.”Manuel Gonzalez, General Manager & Lead Validator/Verifier, EcoVerify, added:“Independent verification plays a critical role in building trust and credibility in sustainability reporting. We are proud to work with KORE Group on this milestone achievement, which demonstrates genuine leadership within the Irish SME market.”KORE Croí has been developed to guide the organisation’s sustainability journey across environmental performance, operational responsibility, employee wellbeing, community engagement and governance standards. The publication of the VSME Sustainability Report reflects the company’s commitment to aligning with emerging European sustainability expectations while supporting long-term sustainable growth.This launch further positions KORE Group as a sustainability leader within Ireland’s construction and retrofit sector and highlights the increasing importance of credible ESG reporting for SMEs operating within evolving regulatory and stakeholder environments.EndsMedia Enquiries:Caoimhe MackeyMarketing Operations ManagerKORE Group+353 86 894 1051caoimhemackey@koresystem.com

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