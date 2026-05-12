Influential Women Spotlights Sanja Noble: Financial Strategist and Advocate for Women’s Empowerment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Entrepreneurs Strengthen Profitability, Improve Cash Flow, Build Financial Systems, and Prepare for Growth, Succession, and RetirementSanja E. Noble, MBA, PMP, is a highly accomplished financial strategist, entrepreneur, speaker, and business coach dedicated to helping entrepreneurs create sustainable profitability and long-term financial security. As CEO and Managing Partner of Premier 72, Sanja works with established six-figure business owners to implement the Profit First methodology, helping them prioritize profitability, strengthen cash flow management, and build wealth intentionally.Sanja is passionate about helping individuals, particularly women entrepreneurs, gain greater control over their financial futures. Through financial education, strategic planning, and practical coaching, she helps clients simplify complex financial concepts and improve the way they approach money, business growth, and long-term stability.With more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector, Sanja has built an impressive career spanning banking, personal trust, treasury operations, and municipal finance. Her extensive background includes overseeing billions of dollars in public funds and bond portfolios through leadership roles with the Chicago Transit Authority, as well as prior work supporting major institutions such as Chicago Public Schools, The University of Chicago, and Cook County.Throughout her career, Sanja has managed highly complex financial systems, including infrastructure-related funds exceeding $15 billion and multibillion-dollar bond portfolios. These experiences shaped her disciplined and strategic approach to cash management, compliance, forecasting, and long-term financial planning. Her ability to navigate high-level financial operations while remaining focused on practical outcomes has become one of the defining characteristics of her leadership style.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanja discovered a new passion and purpose as a public educator and financial advocate. As communities faced economic uncertainty and financial hardship, she began speaking directly to individuals and organizations about credit repair, budgeting, and financial recovery, particularly for women rebuilding their lives after major transitions. What began as community education quickly evolved into a broader mission centered on practical financial education, stronger decision-making, and greater access to clear financial guidance.That mission ultimately led to the launch of Silver Crown, a company focused on credit education, financial literacy, and helping individuals better understand the steps needed to rebuild and strengthen their financial foundation. It also supported the continued expansion of Premier 72, where Sanja now serves as what she describes as a “money master,” helping clients understand and apply financial strategies in ways that feel approachable and actionable. Whether speaking for organizations such as the Chicago Transit Authority or Women in Insurance and Financial Services, or mentoring entrepreneurs through Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women: Black in Business, Sanja’s focus remains consistent: ensuring every client leaves more informed, financially organized, and better prepared to make sound decisions about profitability, growth, and long-term stability.Sanja attributes much of her success to remaining true to herself and trusting her instincts throughout her career. She believes intuition plays an important role in decision-making and has learned that when something does not feel right, it often is not. By refusing to second-guess herself and staying grounded in her beliefs and values, she has been able to successfully navigate more than three decades within a predominantly male-dominated industry.According to Sanja, authenticity and self-trust are essential not only for personal success but also for making the best decisions for the people one serves. She believes remaining genuine and confident in her own judgment has helped her build meaningful relationships, overcome challenges, and continue supporting others in impactful ways throughout her career.Sanja is also deeply committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of women entering the financial industry. She strongly encourages young women to seek mentors who can help them identify opportunities, navigate challenges, and understand the many possible career paths within the profession. She believes many women leave the financial industry prematurely because they are not adequately supported or shown how to create environments where they can thrive.While progress has been made, Sanja believes the financial sector continues to face challenges related to inclusivity and representation. She describes the industry as still operating largely within an “old boys club” culture, where women’s voices are not always fully protected or heard. Because many professionals remain in the industry for decades, cultural change can occur more slowly than in other sectors, making mentorship and advocacy even more important.Sanja believes one of the greatest opportunities in finance today is helping women understand they can build their own paths, create businesses aligned with their values, and establish supportive environments for themselves and others. She advocates strongly for women supporting women and believes collaboration, mentorship, and shared leadership are critical to creating lasting change within the profession.At the center of both Sanja’s personal and professional life are the values of ethics, integrity, honesty, and transparency. She believes these principles are essential when helping individuals and families make important financial decisions about their futures. According to Sanja, trust is the foundation of every successful client relationship, particularly when individuals are placing confidence in someone to help guide decisions involving money, security, and long-term planning.She is committed to being open, honest, and transparent with every client she serves so they can make informed decisions that align with their goals, values, and family needs. Guided by integrity and a strong sense of responsibility to others, Sanja continues to prioritize ethical leadership in every aspect of her work.Through her expertise, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to practical financial education, Sanja E. Noble continues to make a lasting impact on entrepreneurs, professionals, and communities alike, helping individuals not only build wealth but also create greater clarity, stability, stronger profitability, and better long-term financial decisions.Learn More about Sanja Noble:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sanja-Noble or through her website, https://premier72.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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