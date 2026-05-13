SaaSpocalypse is crowning, not killing ServiceNow says Synechron | ServiceNow CTO Sukhi Gill

Sukhi Gill, CTO at Synechron | ServiceNow

Any organisation attempting to replicate ServiceNow’s capabilities through bespoke AI-native tooling should brace themselves for significant regulatory and security exposure.” — Sukhi Gill, CTO at Synechron | ServiceNow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sukhi Gill, CTO at Synechron | ServiceNow today challenged predictions of a ‘SaaSpocalypse’ arguing that ServiceNow is not threatened by market disruption but strengthened by it. According to Gill, as seat‑based, point‑solution software comes under pressure, deeply embedded enterprise platforms that underpin data, process, and regulatory workflows - providing the audit trails AI agents require - will thrive.Sukhi Gill explains:“ServiceNow is the orchestration layer for the entire software stack. The SaaSpocalypse is crowning, not killing the platform. CSDM, embedded compliance, and agentic AI infrastructure built on governed data are exactly what regulated enterprises need more of, not less. They are the prerequisites for responsible agentic AI deployment. Any organisation attempting to replicate ServiceNow’s capabilities through bespoke AI-native tooling should brace themselves for years of investment, multi-million dollar spend, and significant regulatory and security exposure.”Gill’s comments come as enterprises reassess SaaS portfolios amid rapid advances in agentic AI and the imminent enforcement of major European digital regulations. His report, ‘ServiceNow in the Age of the SaaS Apocalypse - Why Platform Depth Beats Platform Fear’, examines which enterprise architectures will survive and benefit from AI disruption.“ServiceNow's CSDM is one of the most complex and valuable proprietary data assets in enterprise IT, mapping every asset, dependency, relationship, and configuration item. AI agents cannot operate without this data; they consume it. It's their blueprint to understand an enterprise.“If a CMDB becomes a data swamp, AI agents will produce hallucinations and unpredictable outcomes. In regulated environments, that leads to compliance failure and regulatory exposure. CSDM readiness is no longer just technical debt, it is a direct liability to an organisation’s AI strategy and a prerequisite for responsible agentic deployment in regulated industries.“Discussions with enterprises at last week’s K26* were laser-focused on extracting value from an increasingly fragmented SaaS landscape and the critical importance of rallying around an orchestration layer to connect and govern it.”Richard Taylor, Head of Resilience at Synechron | ServiceNow supports Gill’s view, warning that regulatory pressure is exposing the risks of custom‑built alternatives.“With the EU AI Act, DORA, PCI DSS 4.0 and NIS2 coming into full effect, the ‘build-your-own’ narrative for IT and security workflows has become a governance risk. ServiceNow embeds these regulatory requirements into its workflow design, holding certifications that bespoke builds simply cannot replicate without years of effort.“The idea that an internal team can reproduce ServiceNow’s compliance posture at a fraction of the cost using AI coding assistants isn’t bold innovation. It’s a governance gap waiting to become a regulatory finding.”Koushik Roy Head of AI at Synechron | ServiceNow added:“In regulated industries, agentic AI deployed without ServiceNow's embedded audit trails and compliance logic is a liability, not progress. ServiceNow is evolving into the ‘AI control tower’, acting as the governed infrastructure that AI agents operate on top of, rather than a UI that agents replace.”The report’s key recommendations include:- Do not mistake market volatility for platform obsolescence- Invest in CSDM maturity before turning on agentic AI- Treat agentic AI as an amplifier of the ServiceNow investment, not a replacement- Challenge the 'build your own' narrative with hard economic and risk data- Optimise sprawl, not the core platform- Use AI to strengthen governance, not weaken itGill concludes:“ServiceNow is one of the largest AI businesses in enterprise software. This is not a platform in retreat. It’s a platform in acceleration."Operating enterprise-grade, certification-compliant infrastructure is a specialist discipline that cannot be replicated with vibe coding in a series of sprints and a large language model. We remain committed to ServiceNow for IT and security workflows because it represents the right long-term architectural decision for regulated enterprises. The SaaSpocalypse hasn’t changed that view. If anything, it has sharpened it.”The full report is available here Notes to editors:Synechron, an Elite ServiceNow Partner, is a global leader in digital transformation, providing specialised ServiceNow consulting and implementation services for regulated industries. For more information visit Synechron | ServiceNow.*ServiceNow Knowledge, commonly referred to as K26 this year, is Service Now’s annual flagship conference.Photograph: Sukhi Gill, CTO at Synechron | ServiceNow.

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