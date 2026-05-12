Influential Women Showcases Samantha Gordano, EdD: HR Innovator and Founder of Dead Canary HR Consulting

SCHERTZ, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Information Science, Human Resources, and Ethical AI to Build Inclusive, Human-Centered WorkplacesSchertz, Texas — Samantha Gordano, PHR, SHRM-SCP, EdD, is a dynamic HR and People Operations leader whose career uniquely combines expertise in information science, organizational leadership, employee experience, and ethical artificial intelligence integration. With a professional background spanning libraries, higher education, manufacturing, healthcare nonprofits, IT, and human resources consulting, Samantha has built a reputation for transforming complex systems into people-centered solutions that prioritize inclusion, transparency, and organizational effectiveness.Currently serving as the Founder and Lead Consultant for Dead Canary HR Consulting, Samantha provides organizational leadership guidance and supports the ethical and professional implementation of AI within human resources. Her work focuses on helping organizations navigate rapidly evolving technological environments while ensuring that compliance, accessibility, and employee well-being remain central priorities.Samantha’s professional journey has been anything but traditional. Originally pursuing a legal career, she realized during her first year of law school that her true passion lay elsewhere. Drawn instead to research, information systems, and knowledge management, she transitioned into librarianship and spent the next 17 years working within public and academic library systems. Her background in information science cultivated a deep appreciation for research, data integrity, and lifelong learning—qualities that continue to shape her approach to leadership today.A naturally curious and analytical thinker, Samantha has always been driven to understand how systems function and how they can be improved to better serve people. After relocating to Texas roughly a decade ago, she began focusing more heavily on employee relations and organizational development within library systems. In that role, she recognized significant knowledge and training gaps among employees entering the field without prior library experience. That realization inspired her to pursue a second Master’s degree in Organizational Development and Leadership, ultimately helping her discover what she considers her true professional calling: creating workplaces where employees feel supported, empowered, and genuinely excited to come to work.Over the years, Samantha has developed extensive experience leading teams and improving workplace culture across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, call centers, healthcare nonprofits, IT environments, and public and higher education institutions. Her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced her commitment to employee experience and organizational resilience, as she guided large teams through uncertainty while maintaining morale, communication, and operational continuity. Samantha has built a reputation for thriving in high-intensity, ‘chaotic’ environments, utilizing a unique blend of calm technical precision and radical empathy to stabilize complex organizational crises.At Dead Canary HR Consulting, Samantha leverages her expertise in HR systems and organizational development to provide small-to-medium businesses and nonprofits with the governance policies and standard operating procedures (SOPs) necessary for high-level compliance. Beyond consulting, she is a key architect in the evolving “portfolio economy,” currently serving as an Advisor for RemoteStar to optimize remote talent sourcing and advocating for the U.S. launch partnership for the European AI platform Noota. Her commitment to transparency in the hiring process is further reflected in her educational outreach, including her recently released course, “Optimizing Your Digital Professional Identity,” which empowers candidates to navigate the modern employment landscape with confidence.Beyond her consulting work, Samantha is deeply committed to advocacy and service. She dedicates significant time to pro bono initiatives, helping disabled individuals navigate accommodation processes while also providing policy guidance and HR support to organizations that may not otherwise have access to dedicated HR expertise. Her work consistently blends technical precision with what she describes as “radical empathy,” ensuring that policies and systems remain grounded in humanity and accessibility. She states, “The future of work isn’t a single ladder; it’s a portfolio of impact. Whether I’m drafting governance policy for PCG Consulting or advising AI startups, the goal is the same: making sure the system serves the human.”Samantha attributes much of her success to determination, adaptability, and an unwavering refusal to give up in the face of challenges. She often describes herself as “very, very stubborn,” explaining that her persistence has allowed her to navigate uncertainty, pivot when necessary, and continue learning throughout every stage of her career. Drawing from what she calls her “librarian’s heart,” Samantha approaches unfamiliar problems with curiosity and a relentless drive to research, understand, and improve systems as she goes.She also believes strongly in proactive leadership and continuous problem-solving. One of the most influential pieces of career advice she has received is that systems are meant to serve people—not the other way around. Samantha believes organizations should exist to help individuals succeed, and when systems no longer support that goal, leaders have a responsibility to improve them rather than simply accept dysfunction.Rather than waiting for opportunities to lead, Samantha encourages individuals to step forward, advocate for change, and actively become part of the solution. She believes meaningful leadership comes from involvement, initiative, and the willingness to challenge ineffective structures in pursuit of better outcomes for employees and communities alike.Samantha is also passionate about mentoring young women entering technology, innovation, and information-driven industries. She encourages them to remain lifelong learners, embrace new technologies, and adapt to evolving professional landscapes rather than fear them. At the same time, she emphasizes that emotional intelligence, empathy, and humanity remain irreplaceable in leadership and service-oriented work.According to Samantha, artificial intelligence represents both the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity facing organizations today. She believes AI has tremendous potential to improve accessibility, inclusion, and operational efficiency, particularly for individuals with disabilities and those who benefit from adaptive technologies. However, she also warns against the careless implementation of AI systems without proper oversight, customization, or understanding of potential bias and ethical concerns.Samantha actively audits AI content for responsible use, ensuring that technology serves as an accessibility tool rather than a replacement for human judgment. She stresses that AI systems only function based on the information they are given, meaning poorly designed tools can unintentionally reinforce misinformation, inequities, and harmful biases. Samantha’s involvement in AI testing and training initiatives reflects her commitment to raising critical questions around ethics, accountability, and inclusivity as technology continues to evolve.At the core of Samantha’s personal and professional philosophy is inclusion. She believes inclusion must extend beyond corporate language and become a lived reality within organizations and communities. Ensuring individuals feel heard, valued, respected, and supported remains central to her leadership approach.Guided by a strong service mindset shaped through years in librarianship and research, Samantha continues to focus on helping people, improving systems, and creating environments where employees and organizations can thrive together. While many professionals measure success by financial achievement, Samantha finds her greatest fulfillment in being useful, solving problems, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.Through her leadership, advocacy, and innovative work at the intersection of HR, technology, and organizational development, Samantha Gordano continues to redefine what human-centered leadership can look like in a rapidly changing world.Learn More about Samantha Gordano:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/samantha-gordano or through her website, https://samanthagordano.journoportfolio.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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