Grayson student Thomas Uchiumi-Jones ('26) alongside the legendary 'Nachez,Hill," generously on loan from a private collection for this evening’s masterclass with James Wilson, violin (center), and Joohee Kim, piano (right).

The Grayson School Hosts an Intimate Musical Performance and Masterclass Experience

BRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grayson School hosts a donor reception at Church of The Redeemer Thursday evening inviting their guests to “In the Presence of a Masterpiece: An Evening with a Stradivarius,” a special musical event centered on artistry, mentorship, and the extraordinary voice of a rare instrument. Featuring Grayson student Thomas Uchiumi-Jones ('26) with James Wilson, violin, and Joohee Kim, piano, the evening offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience music not simply as performance, but as process, exploration, and conversation.

Designed and led by violinist and Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute faculty member James Wilson, who mentors Grayson student Thomas Uchiumi-Jones, this event is an intimate, masterclass-style experience. Rather than presenting a traditional concert, the program invites guests into a working session in which interpretation, technique, and sound are explored in real time. Through guided instruction, discussion, and audience engagement, the artistic process itself becomes part of the performance. The masterclass will culminate in a full performance of Chaconne in G minor — Tomaso Antonio Vitali.

At the center of the evening is an exploration of the remarkable range of sound that can be drawn from a Stradivarius violin, revealing both the instrument’s sensitivity and its power. The event celebrates not only a masterpiece of craftsmanship, but also the living tradition of teaching, learning, and musical discovery. Through the generosity of a private owner, Thomas had the opportunity to rehearse and perform on this legendary instrument. It is an extraordinary gift for the audience and a profound artistic honor for the performer.

Philadelphia has a particular connection to Stradivarius instruments through Rodman Wanamaker (son of John Wanamaker), whose collection of around 65 “Strads” was used by the Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Leopold Stokowski. Upon Wannamaker’s death in 1928, the collection was broken up and the instruments sold to a variety of owners across the world. This Antonio Stradivari, Cremona, 1685, the ‘Nachez, Hill,’ maintains a local connection.

About The Grayson School

The Grayson School is an independent day school in the Philadelphia region exclusively serving academically gifted students in grades PreK-12. Founded in 2015, Grayson provides a challenging, supportive, and differentiated learning environment that fosters intellectual curiosity, creativity, and leadership skills. Guided by best practices in the field of gifted education, high-ability learners discover a setting where they can learn at a pace consistent with their abilities, collaborate with like-minded peers, and explore their unlimited potential. As the only “all gifted, all day” school of its kind within the greater Philadelphia area, Grayson also offers summer enrichment courses open to the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.