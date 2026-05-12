Influential Women Spotlights Angela Socorso, Ed.D.: Education Associate in Educator Development

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Delaware’s Educator Development Initiatives Through Relationship-Driven Leadership, Evidence-Based Feedback, and a Commitment to Continuous ImprovementDover, Delaware — Angela Socorso, Ed.D., is a highly respected education professional whose career has spanned more than 35 years across both private and public school systems. Throughout her extensive career, she has served in a wide range of leadership and instructional roles, including classroom teacher, math specialist, instructional coach, administrator, adjunct professor, and statewide education leader. Today, Dr. Socorso continues to shape the future of education as an Education Associate in Educator Development at the Delaware Department of Education, where she focuses on educator evaluation initiatives designed to strengthen instructional effectiveness, leadership development, and continuous professional growth.Known for her collaborative leadership style and relationship-centered approach, Dr. Socorso has dedicated her career to helping educators and administrators thrive through systems rooted in trust, clarity, and meaningful feedback. Her work emphasizes coherence across educational systems and practical, evidence-based strategies that support professional learning and long-term success for educators at every stage of their careers.Over the years, Dr. Socorso has become a recognized voice in both state and national education initiatives. She has presented at major professional conferences, including the Learning Forward Annual Conference and events hosted by the Council of Chief State School Officers, where she shared Delaware’s aligned strategies related to educator development, evaluation, recruitment, and retention. Her leadership and expertise have also led to participation in Delaware’s teacher evaluation system redesign Steering Committee and speaking engagements at conferences such as the Policy and Practice Institute and the Strategic Data Project Annual Convening.Dr. Socorso’s work consistently focuses on actionable solutions that empower educators while strengthening instructional quality and leadership practices across school systems. Whether collaborating with district leaders, coaching educators, or supporting statewide implementation efforts, she strives to create systems that encourage reflection, professional growth, and meaningful learning experiences for both teachers and students.Her strong educational background has played an important role in shaping her leadership philosophy and professional accomplishments. Dr. Socorso earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Delaware before completing a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction and later earning her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Wilmington University.Throughout her career, she has received numerous honors recognizing her dedication and impact within the field of education. Among these distinctions are being named Teacher of the Year and receiving the Governor’s GEAR P3 Innovation and Efficiency Award, both of which reflect her longstanding commitment to educational excellence, innovation, and service.Dr. Socorso attributes much of her success to her ability to build authentic relationships and connect with people in meaningful ways. She believes one of her greatest strengths is understanding where individuals are in their personal and professional journeys and meeting them there with empathy, support, and clarity. Her intuitive ability to “read the room” and recognize what others need has allowed her to effectively guide educators, administrators, and students through periods of growth and transition.Dr. Socorso approaches leadership and professional development by breaking complex ideas and processes into clear, manageable steps that individuals can understand and apply successfully. Because she personally values that style of learning, she intentionally brings the same approach to the educators and leaders she supports.As project lead for the statewide rollout of Delaware’s teacher evaluation system, Dr. Socorso worked diligently to ensure transparency and reduce confusion throughout implementation. She facilitated monthly meetings with district leaders that created space for open dialogue, feedback, and collaborative problem-solving regarding implementation challenges. She prioritized listening to stakeholder concerns, validating their perspectives, and making adjustments when appropriate to better support schools and educators across the state.According to Dr. Socorso, one of the greatest challenges currently facing education is shifting evaluation systems away from compliance-driven models and toward systems centered on professional growth and continuous improvement. She believes feedback should not be viewed as “good” or “bad,” but rather as valuable information that helps educators strengthen their practice and continue developing professionally.Dr. Socorso emphasizes that achieving this shift requires trust, consistency, fairness, transparency, and clearly aligned expectations within educational systems. When educators understand that feedback is designed to support rather than judge them, evaluation processes can become powerful tools for strengthening instruction, improving leadership practices, and advancing educational excellence.At the heart of Dr. Socorso’s work are the values of authentic relationships, continuous growth, service, and compassion. She strives to create environments where individuals feel seen, supported, encouraged, and empowered to succeed. She believes meaningful growth occurs through reflection, constructive feedback, and consistent support, and she works intentionally to ensure the systems and relationships around her reflect those principles.Guided by integrity, empathy, and a deep commitment to helping others thrive, Dr. Angela Socorso continues to make a lasting impact on educators, school leaders, and students throughout Delaware and beyond. Through her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to continuous improvement, she remains a driving force in shaping stronger educational systems and fostering meaningful, student-centered learning experiences for future generations.Learn More about Angela Socorso:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-socorso Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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