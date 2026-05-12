Cambre & Associates Highlights Rising E-Scooter and Micromobility Injury Claims Across Atlanta

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Atlanta personal injury firm addresses surge in shared scooter, e-bike, and micromobility crash cases as warmer months drive peak ridership.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As shared electric scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices return to peak use across Atlanta with the arrival of spring, Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is reporting a noticeable rise in client inquiries tied to micromobility crashes throughout the metropolitan region. The Atlanta-based personal injury firm is using the seasonal shift to outline how riders, pedestrians, and motorists injured in these incidents can pursue compensation under Georgia negligence law.National data underscores why the issue is drawing renewed attention. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's NEISS database, e-scooter injuries treated in U.S. emergency departments climbed roughly 80 percent in 2024, approaching 116,000 cases nationwide. Atlanta has long ranked among the most affected cities, with Grady Memorial Hospital previously estimating between 80 and 100 e-scooter injury visits per month at its emergency department. Head and facial trauma, upper-extremity fractures, and road rash continue to dominate clinical reports, with riders, pedestrians struck on sidewalks, and bystanders all represented in the patient mix.Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers has handled bicycle, e-scooter, and pedestrian injury claims since shared scooter operators first deployed fleets across the city. The firm's attorneys note that liability in these cases rarely falls on a single party. Negligent motorists, distracted drivers opening doors into bike lanes, defective scooter components, poorly maintained roadways, and inadequate lighting on shared streets can each contribute to a serious crash. Determining which insurance policies, scooter operator contracts, or municipal entities apply often requires a detailed reconstruction of the incident."E-scooter cases look simple on the surface, but the liability picture almost never is," said Glenn T. Cambre Jr., Founding Partner at Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers in Atlanta, GA . "We routinely uncover three or four potentially responsible parties on a single crash, from the at-fault driver to a property owner with a hazardous walkway."The firm represents injured clients across Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown Atlanta, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, and surrounding communities where scooter use is concentrated. Many of these neighborhoods feature dense intersections, limited protected bike infrastructure, and high pedestrian volume, conditions that the Atlanta Department of Transportation and public health researchers have flagged as contributors to micromobility crash severity. The firm's bilingual capabilities, including Spanish-language representation led by Managing Partner Ian D. Perez, also support outreach to riders in the city's Latino communities who may face additional barriers to filing claims.Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers advises anyone involved in a micromobility crash to seek immediate medical care, photograph the scene and the device, preserve the rental app trip record, and obtain witness contact information before leaving. The firm offers free case reviews on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless a recovery is secured.Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is a six-attorney personal injury firm with offices in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, representing clients in vehicle collisions, premises liability, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death matters across the metropolitan region. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran and former Wall Street professional Glenn T. Cambre Jr., the firm has been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Attorney and Practice Magazine. Learn more at https://glenncambre.com Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300 Atlanta, GAPhone: (770) 502-6116Website: https://glenncambre.com

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