Richard Spooner Joins North Coast Communications as Senior Advisor, Caspian Region

North Coast Communications LLC Richard Spooner, Senior Advisor, Caspian Region

Astana-based advisor strengthens North Coast Communications’ Central Asia, Kazakhstan, and Caspian advisory capabilities.

His experience across the Caspian helps us support clients navigating business, policy, and investment opportunities.” — David N. Silverman, President of North Coast Communications

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Coast Communications (NCC), a Washington-based strategic communications and public affairs consultancy, has added Richard Spooner as Senior Advisor for the Caspian Region. Based in Astana, Kazakhstan, Spooner will support the firm’s strategic advisory, business development, and market-entry work related to Kazakhstan, the wider Caspian region, and the U.S. market.

Spooner brings more than three decades of experience in Kazakhstan and the broader Caspian region. His background spans foreign investment, government relations, commercial strategy, and regional advisory work. He has worked in and on Kazakhstan for more than 30 years, spent 15 years advising the Government of Kazakhstan on foreign investment connected to major oil and gas projects, and is based in Astana.

His addition supports North Coast’s ability to serve organizations operating at the intersection of policy, public relations, investment, and cross-border business. With Spooner, NCC is positioned to offer clients enhanced market intelligence, relationship-driven business development in the Caspian region, stakeholder mapping and strategic outreach, qualified introductions, and informed advisory support for market positioning.

“Richard brings deep regional knowledge, business expertise, and the kind of trusted relationships that matter in international work,” said David N. Silverman, Founder and President of North Coast Communications. “His experience across the Caspian helps us support clients navigating business, policy, and investment opportunities. Also, Go Red Sox.”

Spooner’s appointment further expands North Coast’s international advisory capacity and complements its Asia-Pacific office in Manila, which is led by J. Andrew Scott and supports cross-border strategy, digital communications, and global coordination. The firm’s Washington team recently added Dr. Akbota Karibayeva, Senior Advisor, Research & Analysis, strengthening NCC’s capability to provide integrated advisory and analysis and communications support across regions.

ABOUT NORTH COAST COMMUNICATIONS

North Coast Communications LLC partners with organizations to plan, develop, and implement strategic communications, public affairs, and public relations initiatives. Blending the scale of a full-service agency with the personalization of a consultancy, NCC delivers tailored solutions from Washington, D.C., with international capabilities supporting clients operating in complex policy and business environments.

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