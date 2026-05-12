Anna Wilding: Senior White House Correspondent Chosen as One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2026

Anna Wilding

“We're honored to include Anna Wilding into our BoLAA family.” ~ Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Wilding, senior White House correspondent and congressional candidate, has been named one of the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles – 2026 by the Best of Los Angeles Award community. The prestigious recognition, announced by award coordinator Aurora DeRose, celebrates Wilding’s multifaceted career spanning film, photography, philanthropy, journalism, and public leadership.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago to honor excellence across industries, including entertainment, business, art, philanthropy, innovation, and public service. With a growing network of more than 7,600 professionals across Southern California, the organization is dedicated to highlighting the people and companies shaping the future of Los Angeles under its motto: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the Best of Los Angeles Award is to celebrate the most exceptional individuals and businesses in the city and to foster a community built on integrity, innovation, and achievement,” says DeRose. “Anna Wilding represents the very spirit of Los Angeles — creative, fearless, humanitarian, and deeply committed to making an impact. We are proud to welcome her into our BoLAA family as one of the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles – 2026.”

Each year, the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles list recognizes influential individuals whose accomplishments have shaped industries, inspired communities, and elevated the cultural landscape of the city. Honorees come from a broad spectrum of fields, including film, politics, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, journalism, media, and social advocacy.

Anna Wilding has been recognized for both her artistic accomplishments and philanthropic leadership. Through the Wilding Foundation, she helped provide scholarships and disaster relief support following the devastating Christchurch earthquakes in New Zealand. Her work consistently addresses themes of diversity, racism, social justice, and cultural understanding. Her acclaimed Celebrate Hope: The Obama Collection has also been exhibited internationally and collected by institutions and private collectors alike.

In addition to her achievements in the arts, Wilding has emerged as a public leader and political voice through her campaign for California’s 32nd Congressional District. Running on issues including housing affordability, healthcare, job creation, environmental protection, and government accountability, she has positioned herself as a grassroots advocate focused on practical solutions and public service.

Throughout her career, Wilding has remained committed to using creativity and leadership as tools for change. Whether behind the camera, involved in humanitarian efforts, or on the campaign trail, she continues to embody the ambitious and dynamic spirit that defines Los Angeles.

By honoring leaders like Anna Wilding, the Best of Los Angeles Award continues to spotlight the innovators, creators, and changemakers helping shape the future of the city and beyond.

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