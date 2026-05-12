Kelly Calabrese, Recognized by Influential Women, Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist at Optimal Wellness

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Lasting Healing Through Functional Nutrition, Root-Cause Wellness, and Over Four Decades of Health and Fitness ExpertiseColorado Springs, Colorado — Kelly Calabrese is a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist and Functional Nutritionist at Optimal Wellness Solutions, where she has dedicated her career to helping individuals achieve optimal health through a comprehensive, root-cause approach to wellness. With more than 40 years of experience in the health and fitness field, Kelly has become widely respected for her ability to bridge nutrition, fitness, and functional medicine in ways that empower clients to restore balance, vitality, and long-term well-being.Specializing in autoimmune and endocrine disorders, including complex conditions such as Hashimoto’s disease, Kelly utilizes an integrative approach that combines advanced blood chemistry analysis, herbal and homeopathic protocols, detoxification support, lymphatic drainage, and personalized nutrition strategies. Her philosophy centers on terrain correction—rebuilding and strengthening the body’s internal environment so it can heal and function naturally at its highest potential.Kelly’s path into clinical nutrition was deeply shaped by personal experience. Following a traumatic brain injury sustained during a ski accident, her professional focus shifted from performance-based fitness training to functional medicine and holistic healing. The experience gave her firsthand insight into recovery, resilience, and the body’s remarkable capacity to heal when properly supported.Before transitioning into clinical nutrition, Kelly spent many years as a personal fitness trainer, helping clients through neuromuscular retraining, strength training, Pilates, yoga, and intensive fitness programs. Among her proudest accomplishments was assisting a quadriplegic client in regaining meaningful mobility, an experience that reinforced her belief in the power of patience, dedication, and individualized care.Education and lifelong learning remain central to Kelly’s professional philosophy. She earned her Master’s Degree in Sports Medicine and Preventive Exercise/Cardiac Rehab from Indiana University Bloomington and later completed postgraduate nutrition studies at the University of Colorado. In addition to her academic background, Kelly has pursued advanced studies in functional endocrinology, functional immunology, and functional neurology to further expand her expertise.She also maintains affiliations with both the International and American Academy of Clinical Nutritionists and other leading professional organizations dedicated to advancing integrative and functional healthcare practices.Beyond her clinical work, Kelly has made significant contributions to education and community outreach throughout her career. She has served as an adjunct professor at a local college, coached Special Olympics tennis programs, participated in community wellness initiatives, and authored multiple publications, as well as her book, Nutrition Diagnostics-Healing Through Empowerment. Through both teaching and clinical practice, she is passionate about helping individuals better understand their health and equipping them with the tools needed to make informed, confident wellness decisions.Kelly attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, inner strength, and confidence in navigating the twists and turns of life’s journey. The best career advice she has received, she says, was to follow her heart, create opportunities, and live her dreams.She also encourages women entering the wellness profession to pursue mastery through continuous education, mentorship, and hands-on experience. According to Kelly, success in functional wellness requires both scientific knowledge and intuitive understanding, allowing practitioners to truly connect with and support the people they serve.Kelly believes one of the greatest challenges facing the field today is educating consumers about the difference between functional medicine and conventional allopathic care. She emphasizes that functional wellness is rooted in integrative nutrition and whole-body healing rather than symptom management alone.Guided by patience, compassion, reliability, ambition, and integrity, Kelly Calabrese continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of her clients and community. “It has been a privilege and honor to teach and educate individuals of all ages on nutrition, fitness, health, and wellness,” she shared. “I look forward to many more years of inspiring clients.”Learn More about Kelly Calabrese:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kelly-calabrese-1 or through her website, https://optimalwellnessllc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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