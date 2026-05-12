WasteTrade Becomes First Recycling Marketplace Fully DIWASS Compliant Ahead of EU May 2026 Deadline

WasteTrade Global Marketplace WasteTrade Logistics for international waste movement

WasteTrade becomes the first recycling marketplace fully DIWASS compliant ahead of the EU’s mandatory May 2026 rollout.

DIWASS changes how waste shipment compliance operates, and the industry is running out of time to prepare.” — George Kiernan, Marketing Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proprietary DPP infrastructure enables automated DIWASS submission workflows as the recycling industry prepares for mandatory digital waste shipment procedures across the European UnionWasteTrade has announced that it has become the first recycling marketplace fully compliant with the European Union’s Digital Waste Shipment System (DIWASS), ahead of the regulation becoming mandatory in May 2026.The announcement places WasteTrade among the earliest operational platforms prepared for the EU’s transition towards fully digital waste shipment procedures, one of the most significant administrative changes to cross-border recycling movements in decades.Under the revised EU Waste Shipment Regulation, DIWASS will introduce mandatory digital management of waste shipment documentation and reporting procedures across applicable international waste movements involving EU member states. The system is intended to replace fragmented paper-based workflows with structured digital compliance processes covering Annex VII documentation, shipment data, movement records and regulatory communication.WasteTrade confirmed today that its marketplace infrastructure and compliance systems are already aligned with DIWASS requirements through the deployment of its proprietary DPP infrastructure, allowing users to automate significant parts of the waste shipment submission process directly through the platform.The company said the technology enables shipment information generated during commercial transactions to be structured and prepared for DIWASS-compatible submission workflows automatically, reducing manual administration, duplicated data entry and documentation inconsistencies.A WasteTrade spokesperson, said the industry has underestimated the scale of operational change the regulation will introduce.“DIWASS is not simply replacing paper forms with digital forms. It changes how waste shipment compliance operates.”“A large part of the recycling sector still relies on disconnected spreadsheets, emails, PDFs and manual administration to manage international shipments. That becomes increasingly difficult once digital reporting, structured compliance data and interconnected systems become mandatory.“We took the decision to build the infrastructure early because we believe digital compliance will become a permanent part of international recycling trade, not just a temporary regulatory adjustment.”WasteTrade’s DPP technology functions as a digital infrastructure layer across marketplace transactions, shipment records and compliance workflows. According to the company, the system creates structured digital records throughout the shipment lifecycle, allowing relevant compliance data to flow directly into DIWASS-compatible workflows without requiring repeated manual input from exporters, recyclers or traders.The company said the approach is designed to reduce the administrative burden placed on operators handling cross-border recyclable material movements while improving traceability, shipment visibility and audit readiness.Industry bodies and waste operators across Europe have already raised concerns regarding preparedness for the May 2026 implementation deadline, particularly around operational integration, documentation consistency and the transition away from manual compliance processes.WasteTrade said it expects the shift towards digital waste shipment infrastructure to accelerate wider adoption of connected compliance systems across the recycling industry over the next several years.They said businesses that delay operational preparation may face increasing pressure as implementation deadlines approach.“The reality is that many operators are still treating DIWASS as a future compliance issue rather than an operational one.”“Once these systems become mandatory, businesses will need structured digital processes in place long before a shipment moves. Commercial platforms and compliance infrastructure are going to become far more important to the day-to-day movement of recyclable materials across borders.”The European Commission has stated that DIWASS is intended to support interoperability with corporate and commercial software systems, enabling connected digital reporting environments across the waste shipment sector.WasteTrade said its infrastructure has been developed specifically to support that transition, integrating commercial marketplace activity with compliance management and shipment documentation within a single operational system.The company believes the introduction of DIWASS marks the beginning of a broader structural shift in how international waste movements are administered, monitored and reported throughout the European recycling industry.About WasteTradeWasteTrade is a global recycling marketplace connecting recyclers, manufacturers, exporters and waste management companies through a digital trading and compliance platform for recyclable commodities and secondary raw materials.For media enquiries, please contact:WasteTradegeorgekiernan@wastetrade.com

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