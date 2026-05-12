Out-of-State Division Executive Council charts busy Bar year

Members of The Florida Bar’s Out-of-State Division Executive Council gathered at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for an April meeting. Seated, from left, are President Mindi Wells and Immediate Past President Joy Heath. Standing, from left, are Marquel Ramirez, Donald Workman, Eric Meeks, Tim Brown, Brandon Wolff, and Natasha Dorsey.

From virtual meetings to a gathering at the famed Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, The Florida Bar’s Out-of-State Division Executive Council has stayed busy this Bar year working to strengthen connections among Florida lawyers practicing beyond the state’s borders.

The Executive Council, which is required to meet at least three times each Bar year, convened virtually in March and in person in April, with a final meeting scheduled for June 18 during The Florida Bar Convention at the Hilton Bonnet Creek in Orlando.

The council’s March 12 meeting was held via Zoom, reflecting the division’s reliance on virtual technology to connect members scattered across the country.

During the online session, council members discussed division business and priorities for the months ahead.

The division then held what members described as a rare stand-alone in-person meeting April 17-19 at the historic Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Executive Council members traveled from Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia for the gathering, which included a formal business meeting, member engagement planning, and social events designed to strengthen relationships among out-of-state Bar members.

Division President Mindi Wells organized the weekend, while Don Workman hosted the meeting.

During the April 18 Executive Council session, members reviewed the division’s financial report, discussed potential CLE programming and speakers, approved a website hosting contract, and reviewed plans for upcoming member engagement events at Topgolf locations in Columbus and Philadelphia.

The council also discussed plans for a strategic planning retreat in Key West later this summer and heard reports from the out-of-state representatives on the Board of Governors.

Outside the meeting room, members toured the Greenbrier’s Cold War-era underground bunker, built in secret in 1958 to house members of Congress in the event of a nuclear attack and declassified in 1992. The weekend also included afternoon tea, a group dinner, and other social activities at the historic resort.

The Executive Council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 18 during the Bar Convention in Orlando. Division leaders said they hope the event will provide another opportunity for out-of-state members to connect and build on the division’s momentum heading into the next Bar year.