All Dogs Unleashed Sees Surge in Spring Reactivity Cases as Bossier City Residents Return to Outdoor Spaces

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Board and train program addresses public-setting reactivity before peak season, helping northwest Louisiana dogs succeed in parks, trails, and community events

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed is seeing an uptick in inquiries from Shreveport and Bossier City pet owners whose dogs struggle with reactivity in public settings, a pattern the team's trainers observe each year as temperatures climb and outdoor activity accelerates across northwest Louisiana. Spring in the Ark-La-Tex region brings residents back to riverfront trails, community events, and off-leash areas in ways that expose behavioral gaps that went unnoticed during quieter winter months.Reactivity, defined as an exaggerated response to stimuli such as passing dogs, cyclists, children, or crowds, is one of the most common complaints trainers hear from owners who found their dog manageable at home but unpredictable outdoors. The American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior notes that undersocialization and lack of structured exposure training are primary contributors to reactive behavior in companion dogs.In urban and suburban environments where spring festivals, farmers markets, and park events draw large gatherings, an untrained reactive dog becomes a liability, limiting where a family can take their pet and creating stress for both owner and animal.The two-week board and train program at All Dogs Unleashed uses controlled exposure to distractions during training rather than isolating dogs in low-stimulus environments. Seven core commands, including heel, recall, sit/stay, down/stay, place, boundary training, and door manners, are practiced alongside movement, other dogs, and environmental noise. The self-correction methodology developed by company founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, refined through study of PSA K9 and IPO sport competition techniques, builds a dog’s ability to regulate its own responses rather than depending on a handler to issue corrective commands in the moment.“Spring is when people realize their dog needs work, because suddenly they’re out walking every evening and visiting parks on the weekend, and the dog is lunging at every jogger,” said Brian Claeys, co-founder of All Dogs Unleashed in Bossier City, LA . “We start working on those exact conditions from day one of the board and train so owners come home with a dog that’s been through it, not just a dog that sits nicely in a quiet room.”The Shreveport-Bossier City area hosts a full spring calendar of outdoor activity, from the Red River Revel preparations to weekend markets at the Bossier City Farmer's Market and increased foot traffic along the Red River. For dog owners who plan to participate in those spaces, preparing a reactive dog before peak season rather than after an incident provides a practical advantage. The team's unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions also allow owners to return after outings that reveal new behavioral gaps, without paying for additional training cycles.All Dogs Unleashed has operated in northwest Louisiana since 2007, serving pet owners across Caddo and Bossier parishes throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City region. The team maintains a 5-star rating across more than 240 reviews and has held an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau for 18 consecutive years. Services include board and train programs, private lessons, refresh training, in-home training, and behavior modification.All Dogs Unleashed provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, private lessons, refresh training, in-home training, and behavior modification services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. Founded in 2007, the company serves dog owners throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes. For information, call (318) 562-6536, email shreveport@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.