The Arctic Institute’s 2026 Japan Series: Conclusion

Japan’s first Polar Class 4 Arctic research vessel Mirai II at JMU Isogo Shipyard in Yokohama in July 2025. Photo: Hunini

The Arctic Institute’s 2026 Series Japan in the Arctic has mapped the pressures bearing down on Japan’s Arctic posture in detail. What emerges from reading them together, however, is neither a portrait of a passive observer nor of an aspiring hegemon, but of a middle power engaged in a careful, sometimes contradictory balancing act; one that is growing both more consequential and more complex.

Across the series, a broad consensus holds that Japan’s Arctic engagement is not incidental. Zellen’s historical sweep establishes that Japan’s northern reach is constitutive of its strategic identity, not a recent addition to it. Kimura, Yu, and Šimov then demonstrate how that identity has been institutionalised through successive ocean policy plans, a state-corporate ecosystem, and a developmental state logic that treats Arctic energy as a pillar of national economic survival. Pham and Ander extend the argument outward by showing how Japan has begun to narrate the Arctic as a northern extension of its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision thereby connecting the region to its broader effort to uphold a rules-based maritime order. Saccone, Saunavaara, Villa and Grissler then illustrate, through specific bilateral and functional cases, how Japan converts scientific credibility, digital infrastructure investment, and disaster risk expertise into governance presence and institutional legitimacy.

Yet the series also surfaces genuine tensions between its contributors. Devyatkin’s warning against ‘over-securitisation’ stands in productive tension with Pham’s argument that securitisation is precisely what Japan’s Arctic posture now requires. Šimov’s developmental state lens, which foregrounds continuity and energy pragmatism, sits somewhat uneasily alongside Kimura’s narrative of strategic pivot and post-Ukraine recalibration. Yu cautions about brittle dependencies within Japan’s state-corporate architecture at the same moment that Šimov credits that same architecture with sustaining Japan’s Arctic presence under considerable geopolitical stress. These are, for a lack of better word, ‘good’ or ‘welcomed’ contradictions simply because they reflect the genuine ambiguity of Japan’s position; a country that must simultaneously hedge, engage, and reassure across multiple theatres and relationships.

What does all of this mean for Japan’s Arctic strategy? The answer largely lies in Japan’s new political context and the fact that Tokyo has now entered a period of accelerated strategic transformation. The February 2026 general election, which delivered Prime Minister Takaichi’s LDP-Ishin coalition a supermajority, removes many of the domestic constraints that have kept Japan’s defence transformation incremental. A government positioned to expand indigenous capabilities and assume a more proactive security role will inevitably bring a different register to Arctic deliberations that is less dominated by the language of scientific contribution and sustainable development and instead is more openly attentive to the language of hard power and autonomy. Although undoubtedly propagandistic in framing, Chinese media’s characterisation of Tokyo’s emerging posture as a “scorpion-shaped encirclement” is not entirely inaccurate in diagnosis: Japan is indeed extending its strategic geometry in multiple directions and the Arctic is increasingly part of that geometry.

At the same time, it would be a mistake to conclude that Japan is abandoning the calibrated, capability-based approach that Kimura identifies as the hallmark of its Arctic policy. The more accurate interpretive frame is the one implied but not fully articulated across the series: Japan is pursuing economic security through middle-power diplomacy tempered with a healthy dose of pragmatism. This formula, more importantly, is one that many non-Arctic actors are likely to emulate, and thus the sooner Canada and the European Arctic states recognise this, the better placed they will be to manage their relationships with these actors productively. In a sense, this is the essence of Mark Leonard’s new book, Surviving Chaos, in which he urges Europe to take the idea of rupture seriously.

This is made even more complicated by the emergence of what Gunhild Hoogensen Gjørv dubs as Arctic Exceptionalism 2.0; an era in which the partial convergence of American and Russian commercial interests in the Arctic, standing in contrast to Nordic and Canadian security anxieties, introduces a new fracture line. For Japan, this creates both risk and opportunity: risk because its alliance with Washington and/or its dependency on Russian energy may pull it in directions that complicate its principled or normative Arctic engagements with Canada and the Nordics; opportunity because its middle-power status and pragmatism give it room to operate across those fracture lines.

How Japan’s Arctic strategy evolves will ultimately depend on three variables the series collectively identifies but cannot resolve: whether Tokyo can institutionalise greater adaptability in its state-corporate architecture before concentrated vulnerabilities become acute; whether the Arctic states are prepared to extend meaningful governance legitimacy to non-Arctic actors who bring genuine capability and commitment; and whether Japan can hold its dual identity as a rule-based partner and a pragmatic economic actor intact without one consuming the other. The pressures are converging, the stakes are rising, and Japan, arguably, is better prepared for this moment than it has been at any point in the post-Cold War era. Whether that preparation proves sufficient is the question that only time can tell.

Nima Khorrami is a Research Associate at The Arctic Institute.

