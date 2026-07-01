Committed to Capital Expands Small Business Loan Brokerage Services Across New Jersey

Pitman-based firm broadens advisor-led access to multiple financing pathways for Garden State entrepreneurs.

Good financing should support your business growth, not create more pressure on your cash flow.” — Kevin Duffy Jr

PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Committed to Capital , a small business loan brokerage headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey, announced an expansion of its brokerage services across New Jersey , increasing availability of advisor-led support for entrepreneurs seeking capital for operations, expansion, equipment purchases and commercial real estate needs.The company said the New Jersey expansion is intended to make it easier for small business owners to compare funding structures, understand documentation requirements and evaluate realistic timelines before selecting a financing product. Committed to Capital said it works with a network of financing providers and helps clients identify options that align with revenue patterns and cash-flow needs, subject to lender eligibility and underwriting.“New Jersey small businesses move fast, and they deserve financing guidance that’s just as practical,” said Kevin Duffy Jr.,Founder and Business Funding Analyst at Committed to Capital. “Our brokerage model is built to give owners clear comparisons of cost, speed and repayment so they can make decisions with their eyes open.”Committed to Capital said the expansion supports businesses statewide, including companies in construction, trucking and logistics, health services, retail, restaurants and professional services. Typical funding needs include payroll gaps, inventory purchases, seasonal slowdowns, emergency repairs, refinancing higher-cost obligations and growth investments such as hiring, marketing or new locations.As part of its service, the firm said it helps borrowers prepare and organize common application materials, including recent bank statements, revenue summaries and existing debt details. The company noted that timelines vary by lender and product, and that submitting complete documentation can help reduce back-and-forth during review.“Speed matters, but sustainability matters more,” Duffy said. “We’re focused on matching the structure to the business so the repayment schedule fits how the company actually earns and spends money, not how a generic offer looks on paper.”According to the company, financing options discussed through its brokerage process include business lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans , equipment financing, guidance on SBA 7(a) and 504 loan pathways, commercial mortgages, revenue-based financing, factoring, merchant cash advance products and startup funding. Advisors discuss tradeoffs such as repayment frequency, fees, draw periods, collateral expectations and prepayment provisions, and encourage owners to compare estimated total repayment rather than focusing only on monthly payments.Committed to Capital also publishes educational resources intended to explain lending terms in plain language and outline what financing providers typically evaluate during underwriting. The company said it prioritizes secure handling of customer information and maintains advisor availability by phone or text during the underwriting process.Committed to Capital is a business financing company founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey. The firm operates as a loan brokerage, connecting U.S. small business owners to financing providers and offering advisor-led guidance designed to improve transparency around costs, timelines and repayment expectations.

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