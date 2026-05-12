GyanBatua.AI Launches AI Career-Readiness Platform for Job Seekers

GyanBatua.AI helps candidates align resumes to real job descriptions and prepare for role-specific interviews through affordable AI-powered tools.

Job seekers need more than generic resume templates. GyanBatua.AI helps them align resumes to real JDs and prepare for role-specific interviews.” — GyanBatua.AI

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GyanBatua.AI today announced the launch of its AI-powered career-readiness platform designed to help job seekers improve resume alignment, shortlisting readiness, and interview preparation through a role-focused digital workflow.The platform combines JD-based resume optimization with AI-powered interview preparation , addressing two key stages of the hiring journey: getting shortlisted and preparing confidently for interviews. GyanBatua.AI is designed to help candidates align resumes with specific job descriptions, strengthen ATS-fit and role relevance, and prepare for interviews through targeted assessment rounds linked to the same role or opportunity.The launch comes as job seekers increasingly navigate hiring environments shaped by applicant tracking systems, automated screening tools, HR-tech workflows, and role-fit scoring mechanisms, often before a human recruiter reviews their profile. GyanBatua.AI aims to support candidates in this changing environment by making resume improvement and interview preparation more targeted, accessible, and practical.GyanBatua.AI is built on the belief that job seekers need more than generic resume templates or basic interview tips. The platform is designed to help candidates understand role fit, improve resume relevance, and prepare for the actual opportunity they are applying for, with a focus on affordability, intelligent guidance, and action-oriented career readiness.GyanBatua.AI is built around an affordable micro-payment model, allowing users to access services such as resume optimization and interview-preparation rounds as needed, rather than relying only on subscription-based pricing. The platform also follows an always-on advanced AI approach, with pricing based on usage volume rather than tiered AI quality.The platform is intended for students and freshers applying for internships and first jobs, active job seekers applying across multiple roles, working professionals preparing for role changes, and candidates looking for more targeted support than generic resume builders or interview-preparation tools.Key features of GyanBatua.AI include JD-based resume optimization, ATS and HR-bot readiness support, AI-powered interview preparation, role-focused assessment rounds, micro-payment pricing, and always-on advanced AI access.With this launch, GyanBatua.AI enters the AI-assisted career tools category with a workflow designed to address both early-stage shortlisting readiness and interview-stage preparation in one platform.To learn more, visit https://www.gyanbatua.ai/ About GyanBatua.AIGyanBatua.AI is an AI-powered career-readiness platform that combines JD-based resume optimization with AI-powered interview preparation to help candidates improve resume alignment, strengthen ATS-fit, understand role relevance, and prepare more effectively for interviews. The platform is designed for students, freshers, internship seekers, active job seekers, and working professionals looking for practical, role-focused career preparation.

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