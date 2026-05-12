PAPITA Enables Pay-with-Miles and Rewards via Etihad Guest Pay Partnership

PAPITA.co partners with Etihad Guest Pay, letting shoppers earn and redeem miles on consumer electronics purchases.

PAPITA.co expands payment flexibility, enabling Etihad Guest members to earn or redeem miles when they buy cameras, smartphones, or electronic devices online.

We believe the future of commerce lies in flexibility and choice. By bringing Etihad Guest Pay to PAPITA.co, we are diversifying how customers shop, giving them more control over how they pay.” — Tarun K Balani, Co-founder & CEO of PAPITA.co

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAPITA.co, a fast-growing global electronics shopping platform, has announced a partnership with the Etihad Guest Pay program, enabling customers to pay with Etihad Guest Miles while earning additional rewards on eligible purchases.Members can put their miles to use across electronics purchases, like smartwatches, headphones, computers & laptops , and cameras online . They can seamlessly redeem or earn miles on PAPITA.co’s platform by choosing Etihad Guest Pay at checkout.Etihad Guest is the globally recognised loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, the national airline of Abu Dhabi. Over 13 million people, who are part of the programme, can utilise their miles not only for flights, upgrades, and travel experiences, but also to unlock greater choice and control in how they shop for consumer electronics through PAPITA.co.Mr. Tarun Balani, CEO and Founder of PAPITA.co said, “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional offline and online experiences to our customers, and this partnership gives them better ways to pay while reducing friction in cross-border shopping.”Through Etihad Guest Pay, members can directly choose to redeem their miles while buying consumer electronics, like smartphones and speakers online on PAPITA.co. They also have the flexibility to combine miles with conventional payment methods, like credit cards or digital wallets.In addition to redemption, members can continue earning Etihad Guest Miles on the eligible cash portion of transactions made on the eCommerce platform. This creates a more connected shopping experience where consumers can utilise their existing rewards and continue building value through future purchases.This move is aimed at improving customer experience by expanding how loyalty benefits can be used in everyday transactions. As digital payments evolve, consumers are increasingly looking for more flexible ways to utilise their rewards beyond traditional travel redemptions.Furthermore, the need for more flexible payment options is underscored by the sharp rise in cross-border eCommerce, with 58% of UAE online purchases coming from international sellers. As more customers shop across borders, the payment experience is beginning to catch up with these changing habits.Traditional card-based payments often lead to problems, like currency-related uncertainty, hidden foreign exchange markups, and limited visibility into the final transaction cost. In addition, cross-border payments frequently involve multiple intermediaries, which leads to higher fees and delayed processing times. Customers may also face failed transactions or limited payment acceptance, as not all cards or local payment methods are supported across international platforms.By integrating rewards directly into checkout, PAPITA.co is creating a more unified commerce experience where payments and loyalty no longer operate separately. Members can transact using a familiar value system, which makes cross-border purchases feel simpler, more predictable, and easier to complete.This aligns with evolving consumer preferences around loyalty and payments, as research shows that 64% of consumers prefer the ability to pay with points at checkout because it makes redemption simple and immediate at the point of purchase.The Etihad Guest Pay option is now available on PAPITA.co’s online platform, allowing members to pay with miles or earn miles at checkout when they buy speakers online or shop across other consumer electronics.

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