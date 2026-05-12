MGTP and CONROO Redefine Terminal Efficiency in North America with App- Powered Truck Handling

This collaboration represents a decisive step toward the terminal of the future.” — Michael Fratianni, President and CEO of Montreal Gateway Terminals.

MONTREAL, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnership (MGTP), in collaboration with CONROO , today announced the launch of the first two terminal sites in North America fully powered by digital, smartphone-based truck handling. This milestone marks a major step forward in terminal efficiency, transforming truck processes from pre-arrival to gate operations and across the yard.MGTP is pushing operations to the next level by introducing a fully app-powered truck journey. From pre-arrival vehicle booking to secure, contactless gate checkin and real-time yard navigation, the solution creates a seamless, end-to-end experience for drivers while enabling smarter, more efficient terminal operations. With this step, MGTP is setting a new benchmark for innovation—closing the final gap in its digital ecosystem and building on its advanced Terminal Operating System (TOS), OCR, and PDS infrastructure to create a fully integrated, nextgeneration terminal environment.The benefits are immediate and measurable. For MGTP, the system enables improved yard capacity planning, optimized resource utilization, and full transparency of truck movements throughout the terminal. For truck drivers, it significantly reduces waiting times and accelerates turnaround through a streamlined, mobile-first workflow.A key advantage of the solution is its simplicity and scalability. Operating entirely via smartphone, it removes the need for gate kiosks, manual paperwork, andadditional gate hardware. This allows for rapid implementation while providing a flexible foundation for expansion across further sites.“This collaboration represents a decisive step toward the terminal of the future,” said Michael Fratianni, President and CEO of Montreal Gateway Terminals. “Bydigitizing the entire truck journey—from before arrival to gate processing and yard operations—we are unlocking a new level of efficiency, visibility, andcollaboration.”“From a technology perspective, this is the final piece in creating a truly connected terminal,” said Martin Tremblay, CIO of MGTP. “By integrating app-powered truck handling with our TOS, OCR, and PDS systems, we are moving beyond digitalization into a fully synchronized, intelligent operation.”“This partnership demonstrates how innovation transforms operations through realtime insights,” said Felix Paul Czerny, Co-Founder and CEO of CONROO. “By leveraging smartphones for precise truck location tracking and navigation in the yard, we provide terminals with unprecedented visibility and control over every truck movement.”With the launch of the first two sites underway, MGTP and CONROO are paving the way for broader adoption across North America, with further locations to follow in the near future.About Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGTP)Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGTP) operates one of Canada’s leading container terminal facilities at the Port of Montreal . As a key logistics hub for North American trade, MGTP is committed to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability. By continuously investing in advancedtechnologies and digital solutions, MGTP enhances efficiency, safety, and service quality for its customers and partners across the global supply chain.About CONROOFounded in Germany in 2021, CONROO specialises in connecting terminals and depots with the trucking community by using the smartphone as an intelligent and secure sensor. Its fully digital truck visit solutions cover vehicle booking, gate access, driver verification, and yard tracking, enabling terminals to reduce waiting times, improve safety, and streamline truck handling processes without additional hardware infrastructure. More than 40 terminals and depots trust in the CONROO solution, among them APMT, EUROGATE, Deutsche Bahn, and duisport.

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