Osric Digital is a paid media agency specializing in B2B fintech

New York–based B2B paid media agency recognized for precision LinkedIn Ads audience construction and full-funnel paid media programs for B2B SaaS startups,

We build precision LinkedIn Ads audiences [...] so our clients are already familiar to their ideal buyers when those prospects enter purchase cycles. That's when paid search captures the intent.” — Dominick DeJoy, Principal, Osric Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B paid media agency Osric Digital has been named one of the 12 best B2B SaaS marketing agencies for 2026 in an industry review published by MSN. The recognition places Osric Digital alongside established firms including Refine Labs, Directive Consulting, Hey Digital, Ironpaper, and NoGood.

The review shortlisted twelve agencies based on demonstrated B2B SaaS focus, pipeline-aligned measurement, recent client work, and stable operating footprint.

Osric Digital was cited for its disciplined LinkedIn Ads audience construction using first-party data and its full-funnel approach that builds credibility with target accounts before capturing intent through transactional paid search channels, such as Google Ads and Bing.

"Most B2B SaaS companies start LinkedIn with broad targeting and a direct response mindset, then wonder why they get no results," said Dominick DeJoy, founder of Osric Digital.

"We build precision LinkedIn Ads audiences based on CRM data, market research, and enrichment tools so our clients are already familiar to their ideal buyers when those prospects enter purchase cycles. That's when paid search captures the intent. The two layers work together," DeJoy said. "For our client base, which sells complex B2B solutions to sophisticated, often highly technical buyers, neither works well alone."

DeJoy's background at Preqin, a leading alternative assets data platform acquired by BlackRock in 2024 for approximately $3 billion, informs the agency's data-driven approach to audience construction and pipeline measurement.

"Marketing to private markets investors, who are professional skeptics, really instills discipline in you as a marketer. You learn how you need to build credibility via multiple touchpoints," DeJoy said. He added, "At Preqin, I really learned the value of high-quality content at all stages of the funnel. Private equity investors are less interested in 'top 10' lists and round-ups than they are in hard data."

The review noted that B2B SaaS marketing has become a discipline distinct from generalist B2B marketing, driven by AI search reshaping vendor discovery, post-2022 efficiency mandates demanding CAC payback discipline, and subscription economics requiring SaaS-specific fluency that few generalist agencies possess.

Osric Digital is based in New York and serves B2B technology and services companies across the United States, Canada, and the UK. The agency's practice areas include LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads, and Meta, with a consistent focus on full-funnel paid media for companies with complex B2B sales cycles. Typical engagements involve $5,000 to $50,000 in monthly media spend.

About Osric Digital

Osric Digital is a B2B paid media agency based in New York, specializing in Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Meta for tech and services companies. The agency was founded by Dominick DeJoy, who previously led paid media and inbound marketing at private equity data firm Preqin, where he managed a significant multi-channel paid search, paid social, and SEO program. Osric Digital's client verticals include SaaS, fintech, HR tech, legal, cleantech, and professional services.

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