Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Drivers 2026-2030: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Report 2026_Segments Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling market to surpass $16 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Medical Laboratory Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $237 billion by 2030, with Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the genomic cancer panel and profiling market in 2030, valued at $6.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of precision oncology practices, increasing integration of genomic profiling into routine cancer diagnostics, strong presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and sequencing facilities, rising collaborations between biotechnology firms and research institutions, and continuous advancements in bioinformatics tools enabling faster and more accurate interpretation of complex genomic data.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the genomic cancer panel and profiling market in 2030, valued at $5.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to high penetration of personalized medicine approaches, growing utilization of companion diagnostics in targeted therapies, increasing availability of reimbursement frameworks for genomic testing, expanding clinical trial activities focused on biomarker-driven treatments, and the rapid adoption of liquid biopsy technologies for non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market In 2030?

The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is segmented by tissue testing into solid tissue testing and liquid tissue testing. The solid tissue testing market will be the largest segment of the genomic cancer panel and profiling market segmented by tissue testing, accounting for 67% or $11 billion of the total in 2030. The solid tissue testing market will be supported by its established role in definitive cancer diagnosis, higher reliability in detecting tumor-specific mutations, widespread clinical acceptance across oncology workflows, increasing demand for comprehensive tumor profiling in complex cancer cases, and continuous improvements in sample preparation and sequencing accuracy enhancing diagnostic confidence.

The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is segmented by technology into next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and other technologies.

The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is segmented by cancer panel type into single-gene panel and multi-gene panel.

The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is segmented by application into clinical and research.

The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is segmented by end user into hospitals, research and academic institutes, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the genomic cancer panel and profiling market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global genomic cancer panel and profiling market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the adoption of precision oncology for tailoring treatment strategies based on individual patient mutations and tumor profiles, address the growing incidence of cancer globally by enabling early detection and accurate diagnosis, and strengthen the increasing use of companion diagnostics co-developed with targeted therapies to identify suitable patient populations across the global healthcare ecosystem.

Rising Adoption Of Precision Oncology - The rising adoption of precision oncology is expected to become a key growth driver for the genomic cancer panel and profiling market by 2030. Healthcare providers are increasingly leveraging genomic insights to tailor treatment strategies based on individual patient mutations and tumor profiles. This shift toward targeted therapies is enhancing clinical outcomes and minimizing ineffective treatments. Advanced sequencing technologies are enabling comprehensive genomic analysis, supporting oncologists in selecting optimized therapeutic regimens. As precision oncology becomes central to cancer care, demand for genomic profiling solutions continues to expand. As a result, the rising adoption of precision oncology is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Incidence Of Cancer Globally - The growing incidence of cancer globally is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the genomic cancer panel and profiling market by 2030. Increasing cancer prevalence is creating a higher demand for early detection, accurate diagnosis, and continuous disease monitoring solutions. Healthcare systems are prioritizing scalable diagnostic technologies to manage the rising patient burden effectively. Genomic profiling enables identification of cancer subtypes and progression patterns, supporting timely clinical intervention. With cancer cases continuing to rise worldwide, the need for advanced genomic testing is expanding significantly. Consequently, the growing incidence of cancer globally is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Use Of Companion Diagnostics - The increasing use of companion diagnostics is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the genomic cancer panel and profiling market by 2030. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly co-developing targeted therapies alongside diagnostic tests to identify suitable patient populations. This alignment between therapeutics and diagnostics is improving treatment efficacy and accelerating drug approval processes. Regulatory support for biomarker-based therapies is further strengthening the role of genomic profiling in clinical decision-making. As targeted drug pipelines expand, the integration of companion diagnostics is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the increasing use of companion diagnostics is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solid tissue testing market and the liquid tissue testing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for comprehensive tumour characterization, increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic approaches, growing integration of genomic testing in routine oncology workflows, and continuous advancements in sequencing technologies improving accuracy and turnaround time. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on enabling early detection, improving treatment selection, and enhancing patient monitoring, accelerating growth across the global genomic cancer profiling ecosystem.

The solid tissue testing market is projected to grow by $4 billion, while the liquid tissue testing market is projected to grow by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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