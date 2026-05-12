Genomic Urine Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Genomic Urine Testing Market Report 2026_Segments Genomic Urine Testing Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Genomic Urine Testing Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Genomic Urine Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Genomic Urine Testing market to surpass $2 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Medical Laboratory Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $237 billion by 2030, with Genomic Urine Testing to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Genomic Urine Testing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Genomic Urine Testing Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the genomic urine testing market in 2030, valued at $1.00 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic technologies, expanding integration of genomics into routine clinical workflows, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases requiring early detection, growing demand for personalized and precision medicine approaches, and continuous advancements in sequencing technologies and biomarker identification enhancing test accuracy and reliability.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Genomic Urine Testing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the genomic urine testing market in 2030, valued at $0.92 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative diagnostic solutions among healthcare providers, increasing investments in genomics research and clinical trials, strong collaboration between biotechnology companies and diagnostic laboratories, and rising awareness regarding early disease detection through non-invasive testing methods.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Genomic Urine Testing Market In 2030?

The genomic urine testing market is segmented by testing type into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing, ribonucleic acid (RNA) testing, microbial testing, and epigenetic testing. The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market will be the largest segment of the genomic urine testing market segmented by testing type, accounting for 43% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market will be supported by its high sensitivity in detecting genetic mutations and disease-specific biomarkers, increasing use in oncology for early cancer screening and monitoring, expanding applications in hereditary disease identification, advancements in next-generation sequencing enabling precise analysis from urine samples, and growing clinical preference for reliable and reproducible genomic diagnostic techniques.

The genomic urine testing market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and speciality pharmacies.

The genomic urine testing market is segmented by application into cancer diagnosis, infectious diseases, genetic disorder screening, and health monitoring.

The genomic urine testing market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutions, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Genomic Urine Testing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the genomic urine testing market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Genomic Urine Testing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global genomic urine testing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand for non-invasive diagnostics that eliminate the need for biopsies and blood draws, accelerate the growth in precision medicine through real-time monitoring of molecular changes to optimize treatment outcomes, and address the increasing cancer and chronic disease burden by enabling early detection of disease-specific biomarkers across the global healthcare ecosystem.

Rising Demand For Non-Invasive Diagnostics - The rising demand for non-invasive diagnostics is expected to become a key growth driver for the genomic urine testing market by 2030. Healthcare providers and patients are increasingly shifting toward diagnostic solutions that eliminate the need for invasive procedures such as biopsies and blood draws. Urine-based genomic testing offers a convenient, pain-free, and repeatable method for disease detection and monitoring, improving patient compliance and enabling frequent testing. This approach is particularly beneficial in large-scale screening programs and long-term disease surveillance. As healthcare systems continue to emphasize patient-centric care models, adoption of non-invasive genomic testing solutions is accelerating. As a result, the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostics is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growth In Precision Medicine - The growth in precision medicine is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the genomic urine testing market by 2030. Advances in genomics are enabling tailored treatment strategies based on individual genetic profiles, increasing the need for accurate and accessible diagnostic tools. Urine-based genomic tests support real-time monitoring of molecular changes, allowing clinicians to optimize therapies and improve treatment outcomes. The integration of genomic data into clinical decision-making is further strengthening the role of such testing methods in personalized healthcare delivery. Consequently, the growth in precision medicine is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Cancer And Chronic Disease Burden - The increasing cancer and chronic disease burden is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the genomic urine testing market by 2030. The rising incidence of conditions such as cancer, kidney disorders, and metabolic diseases is creating a strong need for early detection and continuous monitoring solutions. Genomic urine testing enables identification of disease-specific biomarkers at early stages, improving prognosis and treatment planning. Additionally, the growing aging population and lifestyle-related health conditions are further intensifying diagnostic demand. As disease prevalence continues to rise globally, adoption of advanced genomic testing solutions is expected to expand significantly. Therefore, the increasing cancer and chronic disease burden is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Genomic Urine Testing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market, the ribonucleic acid (RNA) testing market, the microbial testing market, and the epigenetic testing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by expanding applications of genomic biomarkers in disease detection, increasing utilization of multi-omics approaches in clinical diagnostics, growing focus on early-stage screening and real-time health monitoring, and continuous technological advancements improving test sensitivity and turnaround time. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s shift toward data-driven diagnostics and personalized treatment strategies, accelerating growth across the genomic urine testing ecosystem.

The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market is projected to grow by $0.3 billion, the ribonucleic acid (RNA) testing market by $0.2 billion, the microbial testing market by $0.1 billion, and the epigenetic testing market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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