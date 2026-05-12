Ahmed Al Maghribi Honours The Island Kingdom’s Oldest Fragrance Traditions With Essence Of Giving Campaign in Bahrain

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Arabic Perfume Brand Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has announced the launch of its Essence of Giving campaign in Bahrain ahead of Eid Al Adha, introducing latest fragrances, exclusive perfume gift sets, seasonal offers, and the debut of Flower Gris perfume.The campaign will run throughout the festive period across the brand’s official website and key retail locations in Bahrain, aligning with the surge in demand for perfumes in Bahrain during Hajj and Eid Al Adha.Bahrain’s connection to fragrance runs deep. As part of the ancient Dilmun civilisation, the island played a central role in early trade routes for oud, resins, and aromatics. That legacy continues to shape how fragrance is valued today, especially during Eid Al Adha, when gifting carries cultural and personal meaning.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes enters this season with a clear understanding of that expectation. Founded in the UAE, the brand has spent over 26 years building a strong presence across the GCC, now operating more than 190 stores and serving customers in over 100 countries. Its portfolio includes perfumes, oud, bakhoor, dehn al oud, and concentrated oil blends, developed with a focus on quality and consistency.Eid Al Adha in Bahrain is marked by gathering and exchange. Fragrance plays a visible role in these moments, with perfume gift sets often chosen for their ability to carry both value and memory. As Hajj pilgrims return and households prepare for celebrations, demand for long lasting perfumes and well-presented gift options increases across the market.The Essence of Giving campaign is structured around this shift. Flower Gris, introduced to Bahrain as part of the campaign, offers a balanced scent profile designed for extended wear. It develops gradually on the skin, making it suitable for both daily use and social settings.Alongside it, the campaign features a broader range of perfume gift sets and recent releases such as Dulook and Ghaf, both of which have quickly resonated with Bahrain’s fragrance audience for their rooted Arabian character and familiar depth.“Bahrain is a market where fragrance is chosen with care, especially during festivals like Eid,” a brand spokesperson said. “The Essence of Giving is all about offering products that are relevant to how the people of Bahrain gift and use fragrance during this time.”Throughout this festive season, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Bahrain will be offering exclusive discounts across perfumes, oud, dehn al oud, bakhoor, concentrated oil, and home fragrance. The pricing is designed to make the brand's full range of best Arabic perfumes accessible for single-purchase gifting and curated perfume gift sets alike.The seasonal offers will be available soon both in-store and brand’s official website. Customers can buy perfume online or visit stores across Bahrain to explore the full range of authentic Arabian fragrance.About Ahmed Al Maghribi BahrainAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a UAE-founded luxury perfume brand with 190+ stores across the GCC and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide. The brand specializes in luxury Arabian perfumery including perfumes, attar, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. For over 26 years, the brand has been combining traditional Gulf perfumery heritage with modern craftsmanship, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is one of the most trusted and beloved traditional Arabic perfume brands in the Middle East, with a rapidly growing international presence across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

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